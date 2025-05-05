Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

You could make a strong case that no one in sports media is more underappreciated than hockey play-by-play announcers.

Joe Buck made sure that wasn’t the case on Monday.

Buck has called the biggest games of most of our lifetimes on the NFL and MLB stages, the soundtrack of fall Sundays and October nights, if you will. As for the NHL, well, we wouldn’t rule it out. But with voices like Sean McDonough and Kenny Albert already elevating the sport, there’s really no need. And that’s no slight to the voice of Monday Night Football.

But Buck himself would be the first to say he’s in “awe” of their work.

And while the St. Louis Blues dropping a Game 7 after allowing a game-tying goal to the Winnipeg Jets in the final seconds “gutted” Buck like a “carp,” he wrote on X what “an absolute joy” it was to watch two of the “very best” play-by-play guys “to ever do it – in any sport.”

“You guys are amazing,” Buck writes, “I’m in awe of your talent!! Thanks for the clinic.”

Although the Blues loss gutted me like a carp what an absolute joy to watch two of the very best pxp guys to ever do it – in any sport. @KennyAlbert and Sean McDonough you guys are amazing. I’m in awe of your talent!! Thanks for the clinic. — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 5, 2025

And McDonough’s brilliance was front and center during Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. As the series reached its chaotic crescendo, NHL fans lit up social media with praise for how he captured the moment.

Just listen for yourself.

Mikko Rantanen and the Stars tie it up with a crazy goal in Game 7! Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro have the ESPN on ABC call. 🏒🚨🎙️ #NHL pic.twitter.com/MqJ5fF4w2H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

MIKKO RANTANEN GETS THE HAT TRICK TO PUT THE SERIES AWAY IN A WILD GAME 7 COMEBACK WIN FOR THE STARS! Sean McDonough (voice cracking): “RANTANEN AGAIN! UNBELIEVABLE! A LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE BY RANTANEN AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM!” 🏒🚨🚨🚨🎙️ #NHL https://t.co/6mYbvkzYAC pic.twitter.com/afbDFMrqkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

Voice crack and all, McDonough was electric. But honestly? Those are part of his charm.

As for Albert, he did what he always does in the biggest hockey moments — let it absolutely rip.

“SCOOORE! SCOOORE!” Kenny Albert on the TNT call as the Jets tie it with 1.6 seconds remaining in Game 7! Winnipeg trailed the Blues 3-1 entering the final 2 minutes. 🏒🚨🚨🎙️ #NHL pic.twitter.com/21SfAwSfFb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 5, 2025

And as Joe Buck so eloquently reminded us, even the greats know greatness when they hear it.