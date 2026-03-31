Credit: FanDuel Sports Midwest

It’s the offseason for ESPN Monday Night Football voice Joe Buck, but he still got some sports play-by-play in during an NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

In the third period, Buck was interviewed as a spectator on the FanDuel Sports Midwest broadcast while St. Louis tried to survive a Toronto power play.

“Offense turns into defense, defense turns into offense. There’s just nothing like it,” Buck told Blues reporter Andy Strickland. “So, if I was home, I’d say, ‘Hey, Buck, shut up. I want to watch the Blues try to defend this power play by the Maple Leafs.’ But, I’m going to keep talking.”

The Blues didn’t just survive the Maple Leafs’ power play; they even scored on it. Pius Suter scored a shorthanded goal to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead.

Buck offered very energetic commentary after the score.

“PIUS SUTER! SHORTHANDED! 3-1, BLUES!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues)

“I don’t think I can top what he just did,” Blues play-by-play voice Chris Kerber said about Buck’s call.

Additionally, Buck interviewed his sons, Blake and Wyatt, during an intermission.

Joe Buck has worked with plenty of huge sports figures… but none may be as special as his interview with Blake and Wyatt pic.twitter.com/GqoEbnjgQN — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 29, 2026

Buck, a St. Louis native and former Cardinals broadcaster, is a lifelong Blues fan. His late father, the legendary Jack Buck, was the original play-by-play voice of the Blues in the franchise’s inaugural 1967-68 season.

On the anniversary of the inaugural @StLouisBlues game, hear Jack Buck’s call of the 1st goal in #STLBlues history https://t.co/pHvtVv3DNe pic.twitter.com/fOlL4GxZ3G — KMOX Sports (@KMOXSports) October 11, 2017

So, with the impromptu Blues play-by-play moment and the opportunity to interview his sons, it was surely a thrilling night for Buck.