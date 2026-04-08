Photo Credit: SportsNet on YouTube

Sportsnet and TSN spent five years keeping Joe Bowen in a Toronto studio while the Maple Leafs played road games, and on Monday, Bowen said it was one of the reasons he’s walking away.

“For the last 5 years we’ve had to (broadcast) road games off TV monitors,” Bowen said. “That’s not what I signed up for.”

Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) says another reason he’s retiring is the landscape of radio has changed. “For the last 5 years we’ve had to (broadcast) road games off TV monitors. That’s not what I signed up for.” pic.twitter.com/3TeHUdlqPf — Simon Dingley Media (@SimonDingleyTV) April 6, 2026

The remote broadcast policy at Sportsnet and TSN isn’t new, and it isn’t exclusive to the Leafs, but it’s been a particularly sore subject in Toronto for years. The practice started during COVID and never fully reversed — both outlets kept their radio crews home for road games — long after restrictions lifted, with cost savings as the justification. Their former programming director said at the time that the savings weren’t worth it, estimating in a conversation with The Athletic that the cost of sending Bowen and longtime partner Jim Ralph on the road for a seven-game playoff series was just $10,000 Canadian. The Leafs and their broadcast partners decided it wasn’t worth it anyway.

In 2023, when the Maple Leafs won their first playoff series in 19 years, Bowen was sitting in a studio in Toronto watching a television feed when the series-winning overtime goal went in. The TV shot didn’t show the celebration clearly enough to identify the scorer, so Bowen called it for Morgan Rielly. It was John Tavares. He corrected himself quickly and, afterward, was characteristically gracious about it, but the damage was done. The most important call of the Leafs’ postseason in nearly two decades had been botched because the broadcaster wasn’t in the building.

With the help of some well-earned public shaming, Bowen and Ralph were sent on the road for the second-round series against Florida. Still, once the playoffs ended, the regular-season policy reverted to its previous state.

Bowen had been pointing in this direction for a while. Back in December, ahead of his tribute night at Scotiabank Arena — the one where his son David called the entire game alongside Ralph while Bowen watched from a private box with his family — he sat down with NHL.com and tried to articulate why he was ready to walk away after 44 years.

“The job has changed,” he said then. “The whole mosaic of what we do has changed dramatically. It’s not what I signed up for.”