Photo Credit: SportsNet on YouTube

Joe Bowen took his first day off in 43 years. Next season, he’ll start planning for a lot more of them.

The longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer said Friday that the 2025–26 NHL season will be his last behind the mic. One more trip around the sun, and then he’s hanging it up after 44 years and more than 3,800 games.

“After 44 years of being the Voice of your Toronto Maple Leafs, I have decided that the 2025-26 season will be my last behind the microphone,” Bowen’s statement read. “I have been totally blessed to be able to do ‘my dream job’ for things long, eclipsing the career of my idol, Foster Hewitt. I will reach over 3800 games sometime this season.”

Sinatra said it best

And now the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend I’ll say it clear

I’ll state my case of which I’m certain I’ve lived a life that’s full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way!!

THX LEAF NATION! pic.twitter.com/70ogU4BMqX — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) June 13, 2025

It’s hard to overstate what Bowen has meant to the Maple Leafs, or to generations of fans who grew up with his voice guiding them through each and every heartbreaking loss. Bowen still hasn’t called a Stanley Cup Finals, being that the Leafs have the longest drought in NHL history, which extended to 58 years after a second-round loss to the Florida Panthers.

Over the years, he worked alongside some of the best. He spent 12 years with Harry Neale, and more than twice that with Jim Ralph, whom he called “none better.” Through every partner change and every playoff collapse, Bowen was the constant. Even when he finally missed a game, it was only to cheer on his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship.

“Most of all, thank you to the loyal group known as Leaf Nation, for allowing me to invade your vehicle, family room, and hearts over these wonderful years!” he wrote. “Your support, and interaction has been what has made this ‘job’ so wonderful! You are the most loyal and demonstrative fans on the face of the earth!! I can not THANK YOU enough!! I sincerely hope that this will be the ‘One Before I Am Done’ season for the Leafs as they chase that elusive Cup.”

That would be some way to go out, eh?