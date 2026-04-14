Credit: Prime Video

Legendary Toronto Maple Leafs radio broadcaster Joe Bowen announced last June that this NHL season would be his final one behind the mic. Bowen has been the radio voice of the Maple Leafs for 44 years.

Monday night brought Bowen’s final home radio broadcast in Toronto, and it was an emotional evening for everyone at Scotiabank Arena- especially for Bowen.

On the play-by-play call, Bowen got to put his catchphrase “Holy Mackinaw!” to use.

Holy mackinaw, the youngster is all smiles 😄 pic.twitter.com/vnGN3BFavJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 14, 2026

During a break in action in the third period, the Maple Leafs delivered a tribute to Bowen that featured a rousing ovation from the fans as he was shown on the videoboard. Bowen was overcome with emotion in the booth.

“On behalf of Leafs nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and hockey fans everywhere,” the public address announcer said. “In your last home game, congratulations, Joe, on an incredible and incomparable career! And thank you for all the memories! Fans, a Maple Leaf forever! Mr. Joe Bowen!”

That was followed by Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” blasting in the arena.

Legendary Leafs commentator Joe Bowen was overcome with emotion after a touching sendoff for his final home game in the booth 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/9cB7FgKk6w — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 14, 2026

Holy Mackinaw, what a tribute 💙 The Maple Leafs honour Joe Bowen during his final home game on the radio call 🥹 pic.twitter.com/chIhFvU5Lu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2026

After the final buzzer, Maple Leafs players saluted Bowen.

The Leafs salute Joe Bowen and the fans after the buzzer 🎥: Amazon Prime | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/RWZCncPFbL — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) April 14, 2026

And at the end of the Toronto radio broadcast, Bowen was very emotional as he signed off with a heartfelt message:

A lovely and emotional message as @Bonsie1951 signs off for the final time at home pic.twitter.com/f1u1Kynj7B — LeafsJellyHD (@LeafsJelly) April 14, 2026

“Disappointment will always outweigh exhilaration,” Bowen said. “It’s the nature of sports. But the Leafs are like a much-loved family member, who often will do something terribly disappointing, requiring and often some tough love. But in the end, that love of family never leaves. And the family becomes tighter because of the experience. The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again hoist Lord Stanley’s Chalice. And yes, I’m disappointed it didn’t happen on my watch. I often remind folks- the Boston Red Sox went 84 years between World Series; the Chicago Cubs, 104 years. But when the Leafs are on the cusp of victory, I know the Leafs will gather with loved ones. Some will bring an urn down close to the TV. Or maybe some will bring the radio to a graveyard to be with parents or grandparents, so that everyone can enjoy this very special moment. I sincerely hope that I’m here to enjoy that magical moment with all of you.”

“To all of Leaf fans that have stopped me to share a moment and offer congratulations, I cannot thank you enough,” Bowen continued, while getting choked up. “You are, without question, the most unique, loyal, supportive fan base in all of sports. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your drive or bringing us into your living room, rec room, or man cave. I will forever be in your debt. I will never, ever forget your kindness and constant support over 44 years.”

Bowen recently explained that one of the reasons he decided to retire was due to having to broadcast road games off TV monitors.

“For the last five years we’ve had to (broadcast) road games off TV monitors,” Bowen said on April 6. “That’s not what I signed up for.”

His final broadcast overall will be on Wednesday night when the Maple Leafs play on the road for their season finale against the Ottawa Senators.