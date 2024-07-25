Credit: Sportsnet

Longtime hockey radio and television personality Jeff Marek has left Sportsnet. The Daily Hive reported the news on Thursday.

The Daily Hive said Marek departed due to “unconfirmed draft reasons.”

A quote cited in the article and posts later by Jonah Siegel said that Marek was “at the 2024 NHL Draft, and then he wasn’t,” and wouldn’t go into any further details at the moment on his departure from the network.

Details are scarce but multiple sources tell me that for unconfirmed draft reasons , @JeffMarek will likely be no longer performing duties at Sportnet hockey. Details to follow. This would appear to include his podcast duties too. — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) July 25, 2024

There is a ton of speculation as to the cause of the apparent seperation, however all we can confirm is he was at draft & then he wasn’t hasn’t been heard from since & told most likely won’t be back either . — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) July 25, 2024

Marek had a longtime presence on Sportsnet in Canada, sometimes anchoring the network and having a presence on Sportsnet Radio.

It’s unclear what led to his departure now. Siegel’s reference to intensifying speculation suggests that this situation could be much murkier than it appears. Marek’s tenure at the prominent Canadian sports network has ended whatever the case.

[Jonah Siegel; Daily Hive]