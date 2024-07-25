Jeff Marek Credit: Sportsnet
Longtime hockey radio and television personality Jeff Marek has left Sportsnet. The Daily Hive reported the news on Thursday.

The Daily Hive said Marek departed due to “unconfirmed draft reasons.”

A quote cited in the article and posts later by Jonah Siegel said that Marek was “at the 2024 NHL Draft, and then he wasn’t,” and wouldn’t go into any further details at the moment on his departure from the network.

Marek had a longtime presence on Sportsnet in Canada, sometimes anchoring the network and having a presence on Sportsnet Radio.

It’s unclear what led to his departure now. Siegel’s reference to intensifying speculation suggests that this situation could be much murkier than it appears. Marek’s tenure at the prominent Canadian sports network has ended whatever the case.

