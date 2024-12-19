Photo credit: Awful Announcing Podcast

Five months after an abrupt dismissal from Sportsnet following 13 years with the network, Jeff Marek is excited for the next chapter of his career.

One of the most well-known NHL analysts, Marek recently partnered with The Nation Network and the Daily Faceoff to launch his new show, The Sheet. In July, Marek was let go from Sportsnet, and while he signed a confidentiality agreement prior to his exit, it was well-reported that the longtime hockey analyst was allegedly dismissed for tipping NHL Draft picks. Marek joined the latest episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast where he was asked about what it was like to become a free agent so abruptly and unexpectedly after 13 years with Sportsnet.

“It was bizarre,” Marek admitted. “In media, you’re always prepared for anything you’re doing to end. But it never hits you until it happens. But the one thing that sort of let me know everything was going to be fine, was the nature of the phone calls I got or the messages I received…it wasn’t as if I had went through a long depression or anything like that.”

Marek said it only took about a week before he was able to start looking toward the future and feel some excitement about what he wanted to do next. According to Marek, he was able to move on from Sportsnet quickly because he never sets career goals, allowing him to leave one job and start building the next chapter of his work career without too much attachment.

As for his current relationship with the NHL after he was allegedly fired for pick tipping, Marek said, “It’s good…I don’t think that I’ll have any issues with the relationship with the NHL.”

And it doesn’t sound like Marek holds any animosity toward Sportsnet after the dismissal either. Marek has fully moved on to the next phase of his career, but he has no reason to rule out a return for Sportsnet if their paths ever cross again.

“I’ve always tried to pride myself on not burning bridges,” Marek said. “I’ve learned never to burn a bridge. You get more out of a situation when you choose conversation as opposed to confrontation. As such, I’ll never shut a door.”

