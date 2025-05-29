Screen grab: TNT

With his team on the brink of elimination, Carolina Panthers head coach Rod Brind’Amour joined Jackie Redmond for an in-game interview during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

And for Redmond, that was enough, even if Brind’Amour wasn’t in the greatest of moods.

As the Hurricanes clung to a 1-0 lead early in the first period, Redmond asked the 54-year-old head coach what message he was sending to his team based on the way the game was being officiated. And after seemingly pausing for dramatic effect, Brind’Amour made it clear he wasn’t happy with the whistle his team had been getting thus far in the game.

“Great question,” he said. “These aren’t real penalties the way the series has gone. Obviously, we’ve gotta stop the hitting and just go play. I mean, I don’t know. I’m a little frustrated, as you can tell.”

Redmond and Brind’Amour then thanked each other and that was that.

Rod Brind’Amour is not happy with the penalties so far in Game 5 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFVOenr83F — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 29, 2025

Based on Brind’Amour’s apparent frustration — including a dismissive handwave as he and Redmond parted ways — many interpreted the interview as him being disrespectful toward the interviewer. Taking to X on Thursday morning, however, Redmond made it clear she didn’t see it that way.

“And anyone who says this is Brind’Amour disrespecting me – he’s one of nicest coaches I’ve worked with. We have great relationship,” she wrote. “And disrespect would be giving me one word or not even doing the interview. MANY teams would gas the interview in THAT spot. Rod didn’t. Just FYI.”

And anyone who says this is Brind’Amour disrespecting me – he’s one of nicest coaches I’ve worked with. We have great relationship. And disrespect would be giving me one word or not even doing the interview. MANY teams would gas the interview in THAT spot. Rod didn’t. Just FYI. https://t.co/bHHY5FdGWd — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) May 29, 2025

To Redmond’s point, Brind’Amour not only fulfilled his media obligations by participating in the interview, but did so in a way that offered authentic insight into what he was thinking at that point in the game. And while he obviously wasn’t in the best of moods, it also seemed evident that his issues were with the way the game was being officiated as opposed to Redmond, who clearly viewed the interaction similarly.

As for Redmond’s next interview with Brind’Amour, that will have to wait until next season. The Florida Panthers ultimately overcame the early 1-0 deficit to earn a series-clinching 5-3 victory, punching their ticket to a third consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.