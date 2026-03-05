ESPN, Disney, Pixar, and the National Hockey League are joining forces for the Inside Out Classic, an altcast for the upcoming Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET, across ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD, the network announced on Thursday.
The Inside Out Classic will feature a virtually created real-time animation of the action on the ice between the Capitals and Rangers, modeled after characters from Pixar’s award-winning Inside Out franchise.
This will mark the second time the Capitals and Rangers have been featured in an animated altcast, appearing in the Big City Greens Classic in 2023, in what was the first-of-its-kind real-time volumetric animation presentation in sports.
In the time since, altcasts have run rampant across professional sports. We’ve gotten a Mickey Mouse NBA game, a Simpsons-themed Monday Night Football broadcast, a Madden-themed Sunday Night Football telecast, a Toy Story NFL game, as well as a Super Bowl called by SpongeBob and Patrick on Nickelodeon.
The impressive animated broadcast will blend two technologies, NHL EDGE positional data and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking, to help fans visualize limb and stick movements as animated NHL players skate alongside the emotions of Inside Out character Riley inside her head on Hockey Island.
These fun alternative altcasts, marketed as for a younger audience and enjoyed by many families together, may have lost their novelty, but they don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.
Although the ratings for these altcasts show diminishing returns, they reach an important niche for networks. If the Inside Out Classic can bring in young fans who otherwise wouldn’t tune in to a regular-season NHL game, it serves a crucial role for the league’s future audience. They also allow media conglomerates such as Disney to leverage valuable IPs.
In 2025, ESPN and Sony’s Beyond Sports expanded their agreement to continue producing altcasts utilizing Disney’s portfolio of Intellectual Property, and along with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations, ESPN has already produced multiple animated alternate telecasts under the expanded agreement.
