Credit: ESPN, Youtube

ESPN, Disney, Pixar, and the National Hockey League are joining forces for the Inside Out Classic, an altcast for the upcoming Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET, across ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD, the network announced on Thursday.

The Inside Out Classic will feature a virtually created real-time animation of the action on the ice between the Capitals and Rangers, modeled after characters from Pixar’s award-winning Inside Out franchise.

This will mark the second time the Capitals and Rangers have been featured in an animated altcast, appearing in the Big City Greens Classic in 2023, in what was the first-of-its-kind real-time volumetric animation presentation in sports.

In the time since, altcasts have run rampant across professional sports. We’ve gotten a Mickey Mouse NBA game, a Simpsons-themed Monday Night Football broadcast, a Madden-themed Sunday Night Football telecast, a Toy Story NFL game, as well as a Super Bowl called by SpongeBob and Patrick on Nickelodeon.