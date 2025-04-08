Photo Credit: Sportsnet

Greg Millen, who played 14 seasons in the NHL and spent more than 30 years as a broadcaster in the sport, died Monday at age 67.

NHL Alumni announced his death in a post on X.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the sudden passing of Greg Millen today,” the group’s post read. “He was known and loved by all in the broadcasting world!” the group’s post read. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Greg’s family at this very difficult time.

The former goaltender played for six teams (Pittsburgh, Hartford, St. Louis, Quebec, Chicago and Detroit). After retiring following the 1991-92 season, Millen found a second career in broadcasting. He started out as a color commentator for the Ottawa Senators for 11 seasons, beginning with their inaugural 1992-93 campaign. In 1995, he joined CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada. In 2007, he joined the network’s No. 1 broadcast team, with Bob Cole.

In recent years, Millen has worked as an analyst on regional broadcasts for the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

In all, Millen covered 12 Stanley Cup Finals, a dozen NHL All-Star games, three Olympic Games and two World Cups of Hockey.

Here’s a great clip of Millen laughing about a play.

RIP Greg Millen. Called a fair amount of #Canucks games in the early 2000s for Hockey Night In Canada. Great laugh on Jarkko Ruutu tripping Dion Phaneuf. pic.twitter.com/rJP9CP1ZI8 — Grady Sas (@GradySas) April 7, 2025



The NHL world shared their memories and condolences about Millen.

“Greg left an indelible mark on the sport as as everyone who had the pleasure to know him, watch him, and listen to him,” Sportsnet PR said in a statement. “With his infectious passion for the game, sharp insights, and quick wit, Greg was a trusted and familiar voice in the homes of millions of Canadians for more than 30 years.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg Millen’s family and friends following his passing today. After his 14-season NHL career, Greg went into broadcasting and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our Flames Sportsnet family. Rest in peace, Millsy. pic.twitter.com/uki6GjPW0h — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2025

The Ottawa Senators were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Greg Millen, the first ever #Sens TV colour commentator and a beloved national broadcaster. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, as well as all of his fans who enjoyed both his hockey career and his part in… https://t.co/0TKowNDY3N pic.twitter.com/Gul92dkuZq — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 7, 2025

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a dear friend and colleague from the broadcast booth. Greg Millen was not only a smart and savvy broadcaster but an even better & genuine human being with a great sense of humour. My condolences to the Millen family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9aH7F0RUpq — Harnarayan | IceSingh (@IceSinghHNIC) April 7, 2025