Photo Credit: Sportsnet

Following the sudden passing of announcer and former NHL player Greg Millen, Sportsnet in Canada decided not to produce a broadcast of Monday’s game NHL between the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks.

David Amber of Sportsnet discussed Millen’s passing, remembering his friend and colleague as a “loving husband,” a “beloved father” to his four children and “a friend to all of us “with his sharp sense of humor and strong passion and intellect.”

“Greg loved life, loved his family and loved hockey,” Amber added. “And we loved him. Out of respect for Greg’s family, his fans, his friends and colleagues, tonight, Sportsnet will not be producing a Flames telecast. We will instead be showing the San Jose Sharks broadcast of tonight’s game. Rest in peace, Greg.”

David Amber reflects on the life and legacy of Greg Millen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niECvbRBaS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 8, 2025

During the game, longtime Sharks announcer Randy Hahn remembered Millen while addressing the Canadian viewers.

“All of us here with the San Jose Sharks and NBC Sports would like to express our sincerest condolences to all of you and especially the Millen family.”