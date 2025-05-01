A composite of nine NHL announcing teams for the 2024-25 season. (All images from screencaps or networks, graphic created by Andrew Bucholtz.)

With the first round of the NHL playoffs wrapping up (and with it, the final local broadcasts of the season), we want your perspectives on how the various local TV broadcast booths did in 2024-25. There were several notable changes in local NHL announcers this year, including Judd Sirott taking over for Jack Edwards in Boston, Rick Ball moving from Calgary to Chicago, and long-time Calgary analyst Greg Millen passing away near the end of the season.

As with all of our rankings (NBA, March Madness men’s college basketball, regular-season men’s college basketball, NFL, CFB, MLB, WNBA, and more), the bottom of this post contains a form to vote (also available here). The form features the NHL teams in alphabetical order, with their most regular local TV play-by-play voice and analyst or analysts listed immediately afterwards with other announced substitute voices listed with an “also” where possible. You will be asked to grade those teams’ broadcast setups individually from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is below. It will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, May 2. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing later next week.

Loading…

Thanks for voting!