There are many downstream effects of the impending merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, for both sports media and the entertainment industry broadly speaking.

But one thing that will almost assuredly happen as a result of the merger is the co-mingling of CBS Sports and TNT Sports properties on each other’s networks. Paramount CEO David Ellison has already alluded to this reality when discussing the UFC, which made its CBS debut on Saturday night. During an earnings call last week, Ellison noted that UFC will have the flexibility to air on TNT Sports once the Warner Bros. Discovery deal closes. One could presume that the combined company will look for similar opportunities in other sports.

The NHL would seemingly be a prime candidate. Under the league’s current media rights deals, TNT Sports broadcasts the Stanley Cup Final every other year. That’s the type of inventory that would benefit greatly from the exposure of a broadcast network like CBS rather than being stuck on cable.

When asked about this possibility during a recent interview with Puck’s John Ourand, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman acknowledged that the Paramount merger could be very positive or the league.

“I can’t wait to meet David Ellison and talk about those things,” Bettman said about the possibility of NHL broadcasts moving to CBS. “I would be very excited to see the opportunity that being with CBS and CBS Sports would present. I think for the NHL, what’s happening with Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is potentially very good for us. So, consider me a fan.”

TNT Sports is not scheduled to air another Stanley Cup Final until 2027; ESPN/ABC have the rights this season. However, that should give the Paramount-WBD merger time to receive federal regulatory approval.

Moving some marquee NHL inventory to CBS, especially the Cup Final, would seemingly be a win-win for both Paramount and the league. CBS would get to add another premier sporting event to its lineup while the NHL is exposed to the larger audience inherent to broadcast channels.

Now, there’s always the question of exactly what terms a network like TNT needs to fulfill in order to meet the contractual obligations of its distribution agreements. There could be clauses mandating that a certain number of Stanley Cup Final games air on the network.

But, at least from the league side, that’s not a concern. The NHL would seem to welcome a move to broadcast, so long as that’s feasible for Paramount.