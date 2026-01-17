Credit: HBO Max, Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The HBO Max show Heated Rivalry has become a cultural sensation in the United States and Canada, potentially creating a whole new set of hockey fans.

One of the brewing questions surrounding the show that follows a romance between two closeted male hockey stars is how much the NHL will embrace it, given that the league hasn’t always put its best foot forward with welcoming LGBTQ+ communities.

For his part, it sounds like NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is a big fan.

“I’ve watched all six episodes. I binged it in one night,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Most importantly, how did the commish enjoy the steamy sex scenes?

“I think it’s a wonderful story,” Bettman said. “The content, particularly for young people, might be a little spicy. And so you have to balance that out in terms of how you embrace (the show).

“I thought the storyline was very compelling and a lot of fun,” he added. “There are a lot of things about the game that we think are driving more and more people to the game, and I do believe Heated Rivalry is one of those things.”

It sounds like a good sign for the NHL’s interest in capitalizing on audiences who might suddenly be interested in the sport because of the show. How that reveals itself in promotions, marketing, and team participation remains to be seen.

Bettman told reporters the league had already “meaningfully embraced” the LGBTQ+ community, noting team-promoted Pride Nights and the league’s work with groups that promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports. However, the league caught flak in 2023 when it banned Pride-themed jerseys and tape from warm-ups and games, a ban that remains in place despite all 32 franchises scheduling Pride nights.

“It wasn’t about Pride jerseys or Pride tape,” Bettman said Thursday, defending the move. “It was about the fact of bringing things into the game that might not be embraced by the players wearing the jerseys. If some players don’t embrace the cause, whatever it is, then you create a distraction that doesn’t fulfill the purpose.”