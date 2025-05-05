Frank Seravalli.

Once the 2024-25 NHL Playoffs come to an end, all eyes will be on the start of NHL Free Agency, which begins on July 1. But July 1 will also be an interesting day to monitor when it comes to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, who will undergo a free agency of his own.

Seravalli took to social media on Monday to announce that he would be departing from his role at Daily Faceoff, a move that he stated is entirely his decision.

“Personal news: My time at Daily Faceoff is winding down,” wrote Seravalli. “My decision. It’s been an incredible journey building a premier hockey media brand and I’m grateful for every second. Like many in hockey, I’m a free agent on July 1 and can’t wait to dig in on my next ventures. Stay tuned.”

Personal news: My time @DailyFaceoff is winding down. My decision. It’s been an incredible journey building a premier hockey media brand and I’m grateful for every second. Like many in hockey, I’m a free agent on July 1 and can’t wait to dig in on my next ventures. Stay tuned. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 5, 2025

Seravalli joined Daily Faceoff in 2021 after a six-year tenure as a Senior Hockey Reporter at TSN from 2016 to 2021 and has been an integral part of getting the content side of the website started, which includes hosting the Daily Faceoff Live show on YouTube along with the Daily Faceoff Rundown podcast.

Additionally, since his departure from TSN, Seravall has contributed regularly to numerous other ventures in the sport, including on Rogers Sportsnet and Chicago Sports Network.

At the time of his departure from TSN in 2021, Seravalli, who largely served as an insider at the network, was someone who some thought could be a natural fit as a lead NHL insider at a major network stateside like ESPN or TNT.

Naturally, Seravalli’s looming free agency has again brought that same speculation this time around.

“Major hockey media news as one of the sport’s top “insiders” will be on the move. If ESPN were looking for a Schefter/Shams/Passan for their NHL coverage, Frank would make a ton of sense,” wrote Alex Silverman of Sports Business Journal.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Major hockey media news as one of the sport’s top “insiders” will be on the move. If @ESPN were looking for a Schefter/Shams/Pasan for their @NHL coverage, Frank would make a lot of sense. https://t.co/nOf03YXCEF — Alex M. Silverman🏒⚽️ (@AlexMSilverman) May 5, 2025

Naturally, many of Seravalli’s colleagues took to social media in light of this announcement to express how much he meant to their own respective careers.

“Going to miss Frank a lot,” wrote Matt Larkin, a senior writer at Daily Faceoff. “Hardest-working person I’ve ever met, and someone I’ve learned SO much from over the past three years in terms of tools of the trade and also how to find my inner calm. Best of luck in your next chapter my friend.”

Going to miss Frank a lot. Hardest-working person I’ve ever met, and someone I’ve learned SO much from over the past three years in terms of tools of the trade and also how to find my inner calm. Best of luck in your next chapter my friend ❤️ https://t.co/optFGwxuFk — Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) May 5, 2025

“Very grateful for everything Frank did for us at DFO & for me personally,” wrote Tyler Yaremchuk, a content creator at Daily Faceoff. “The last 4 years have been some of the best times of my life and getting to work with Frank everyday is a massive reason why. All the best, friend.”

Very grateful for everything Frank did for us at DFO & for me personally. The last 4 years have been some of the best times of my life and getting to work with Frank everyday is a massive reason why. All the best, friend 🫡 https://t.co/H2s3zGj87M — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) May 5, 2025

“It’s been an honour working with Frank,” wrote Beebs Bondy, the manager of fantasy news at Daily Faceoff. “He is truly a juggernaut in today’s game! Excited to see where his next venture is.”

It’s been an honour working with Frank. He is truly a juggernaut in today’s game! Excited to see where his next venture is. 🫡 https://t.co/q0aHb6KTtj — Beebs Bondy (@Beebsbondy) May 5, 2025

Only time will tell whether ESPN or TNT does potentially have interest in bringing in Seravalli in an insider role. But this announcement of his free agency at least creates some significant intrigue in the hockey media space moving forward.