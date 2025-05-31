Photo Credits: DLLS Sports/YouTube (Daryl Reaugh, left); TSN/YouTube (François Gagnon, right).

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced François Gagnon and Daryl Reaugh as its two NHL Media Award recipients on Friday.

Gagnon, a longtime French language reporter for the Montreal Canadiens, will receive the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism. Reaugh, a former player and currently an analyst for the Dallas Stars, will be awarded the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

In a release announcing Gagnon and Reaugh as recipients, their contributions were noted by President of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, Frank Seravalli and President of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association Chuck Kaiton.

“For more than three decades, François Gagnon has been hockey’s voice of reason in French Canada,” Seravalli said of Gagnon. “François is the first voice that hockey-mad Montréal clicks in the morning, because he is unafraid to write the controversial opinion or story, and unflappable in his service to readers. More than that, François is universally respected by his peers, players and executives for his honesty and dedication to his craft.”

“Daryl Reaugh has been a cornerstone of consistency and eloquence for Stars fans over decades,” said Kaiton of Reaugh. “His unique approach to painting a vivid picture as he analyses the play brings life and enjoyment for all to hear. His use of language is nothing short of sheer wizardry. He has earned his place among the best NHL broadcasters.”

The Canadiens honored Gagnon on X, releasing a statement of congratulations in both French and English.

Les Canadiens souhaitent féliciter François Gagnon, lauréat du prix Elmer-Ferguson en 2025. Reconnu à travers la LNH depuis plus de 30 ans pour sa personnalité colorée et son éthique de travail, il recevra sa distinction du Temple de la renommée du hockey à l’automne! 👏 The… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 30, 2025

The Canadiens would like to congratulate François Gagnon on being named the recipient of the 2025 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award. For over 30 years he has been known around the NHL for his colorful personality and his work ethic, and will be honored by the @HockeyHallFame in the fall!

Reaugh shared a statement of thanks on X.

I can’t fully wrap my head around this.

It’s an incredible honor, and extremely meaningful to have this level of appreciation from peers.

My hope is that I myself am less stunned than many of you (and I’m thunderstruck)

Thanks to all for the words of congratulations today 👊 https://t.co/NstkBkofML — Daryl Reaugh (@Razor5Hole) May 30, 2025

