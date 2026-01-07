Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras candidly expressed the great satisfaction he received from beating his former team Tuesday night.

Zegras scored two goals in Philly’s 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the team where he spent the first five years of his career before joining the Flyers for this season. After the game, Zegras spoke to former Flyer and current TV analyst Scott Hartnell on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast, which asked about scoring those goals against the Ducks. And Zegras didn’t hold back when attempting to describe just how sweet it felt.

“Fuckin amazing. Fuuuuucking amazing” – Trevor Zegras on beating the Ducks after they basically gave up on him pic.twitter.com/rwabc2hboB — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) January 7, 2026



“F*cking amazing,” Zegras said during the live interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia before reiterating, “F*****cking amazing. Oh yeah.”

Those weren’t accidental F-bomb slips. Those were dropped with a purpose, because Zegras just couldn’t think of a better way to describe how great it felt.

The Flyers have had some interesting moments on their broadcasts in recent weeks. First it was play-by-play voice Tim Saunders saying “would you mind blowing me” on a hot mic last month. Now Zegras is on TV dropping F-bombs like a drunken sailor.

But while the Flyers rushed to get ahead of any potential backlash by issuing an apology and suspending Saunders two games for his hot mic blunder, don’t expect the same panic after Zegras dropped a couple F-bombs. Because much to Michael Kay’s dismay, we live in an era where fans should be getting used to hearing pro athletes drop F-bombs during interviews on live TV.