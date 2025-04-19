Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers’ disappointing 2024-2025 season came to merciful end Thuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the team often didn’t give announcers Jim Jackson and Brian Boucher much to talk about.

Case in point, during the third period of Thursday’s game, Jackson found himself attempting to explain to his Luddite partner why Twitter is now X and why you no longer call it “tweeting.”

The conversation began as Jackson explained how the game’s outcome would impact Philadelphia’s position in the final standings and next year’s draft lottery.

Pretty incredible conversation here between Jim Jackson and Brian Boucher during the last Flyers game of the season. pic.twitter.com/5mC9ZLFYON — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) April 18, 2025

“If the Flyers lose in regulation, they will finish fourth from the bottom. The game goes to overtime, it doesn’t matter who wins, they will finish sixth from the bottom. If they win in regulation, they’ll drop to seventh from the bottom. For those of you thinking about the draft position, and if you go online, Boosh, check out social media, a lot of people are worried about that.”

“They are?” asked Boucher. “I’ll leave that up to you to tell me.”

“Yeah, you’re not Mr. Social Media,” responded Jackson.

“I have a Twitter, but I’m not on Twitter, unfortunately,” added Boucher.

Jackson then let him know that “Twitter doesn’t exist anymore” before reminding him the platform is now called X, though people still refer to posting on the site as “tweeting,” even though it’s technically called “posting” now.

“Doesn’t have the same ring as tweeting, does it?” noted Jackson.

“Why did it change?” asked sweet summer child Boucher.

That elicited a knowing chuckle from Jackson, who didn’t want to wade into controversial territory.

“I’m not going there,” he said. “Somebody bought Twitter. Named Elon Musk. They changed the name. All right, back to the hockey…”

It’s understandable why Jackson would want to nip things in the bud right there, because any further conversation about Elon Musk had the potential to get weird quickly.