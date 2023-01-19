Many things have gone wrong for the Vancouver Canucks this season. Following a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday night, the Canucks are 18-23-3 on the year, 12th in the Western Conference. They’ve seen lots of discussion about the future of head coach Bruce Boudreau, and even suggestions that NHL on TNT analyst Rick Tocchet might be tabbed to replace him. And there have even been “Sell the team” signs showing up on their broadcasts as a message to owner owner Francesco Aquilini. But what happened during Wednesday’s game was much lighter and funnier, with an apparent fart loudly being aired during play (and being aired on both teams’ local feeds). Here’s how that sounded on the Canucks’ broadcast on Sportsnet:

What was really fantastic about that was how it came during play, but during a moment where play-by-play commentator John Shorthouse had paused after describing a puck dumped down the ice. If this had come during more action, the seeming fart likely would not have been as clear. Here, it had the stage all to itself. And the commentators noticed, with Shorthouse asking analyst John Garrett “Was that you?” and Garrett laughing and saying “No, no, it wasn’t,” leading to both cracking up before Shorthouse resumed calling the action. But it does seem highly likely that both Shorthouse and Garrett were innocent here, as this also was heard amidst Dave Randorf‘s call on the Lightning feed on Fox Sports Sun:

And this seemingly made its way to both radio broadcasts as well:

I can confirm #FartGate reached all 4 broadcasts (radio and TV) tonight for the #Bolts and #Canucks. It was something from the rink FX feed all 4 broadcasts take. — Tyler Green (@tylergreenFC) January 19, 2023

This led to #fartgate trending on Twitter Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here are some selected tweets on that:

both left and right canada peacefully watching #fartgate together pic.twitter.com/01nZ2q7ys6 — christellar  (@christellar) January 19, 2023

If you had 'hot mic fart incident' on your bingo card tonight… congratulations!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/peZHdm02Mn — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 19, 2023

John Shorthouse, as always, priceless. But Shorty must know the old maxim – he who observed it, served it. #fartgate https://t.co/yscCHxSEIG — Duncan McCue (@duncanmccue) January 19, 2023

However, it’s important to remember that this is only an alleged fart, and many have offered alternative explanations:

#FartGate was trending last night as savvy hockey viewers thought they heard a fart during the Canucks-Lightning game. We parsed the audio and after careful consideration we're saying NO FART. Take a listen. -McCord. https://t.co/rbLLuHVonI — 100.3 The Bear (@1003TheBear) January 19, 2023

It seems the consensus is that it was Delia’s skate scraping against the ice that made the fart noise — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 19, 2023

I would like to weigh in: it's not a fart. If you think it's a fart, you don't know farts. #fartgate pic.twitter.com/4ME4s8cZ44 — Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) January 19, 2023

That fits with other past denials of apparent farts on broadcasts, with some of those even called #Fartgate and even leading to personalized offers of bidet seats. But it was certainly interesting to see this one show up on all of these different broadcasts. And the fart sound is perhaps some level of accurate commentary on both the Canucks’ play Wednesday and the current state of their franchise.

[Lachlan Irvine on Twitter]