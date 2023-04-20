ESPN showed the wrong logo during a Stanley Cup Playoff game
Whoever was running the graphics for ESPN during Wednesday night’s Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers might need a brush up on the logos of the teams in the league.

In the second period, a graphic showed saying that the Kings generated one shot on their last power play. The logo used, though, was not Los Angeles’.

And it would be one thing if an Oilers logo was shown. Sure that would be a mistake. But mistakes happen and it’s pretty easy to understand how someone might incorrectly flash a team’s logo when it meant to flash the opponent’s.

This graphic, though, showed the logo of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes were in action on Wednesday. Still, keen observers will no doubt know that the Carolina was not a participant in Wednesday night’s game in Edmonton. The Hurricanes hosted the New York Islanders earlier on Wednesday.

We’ve heard ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith acknowledge that his show, First Take, doesn’t really care about hockey. Be that as it may, we’d like to think that people involved in an actual hockey broadcast — let alone a Stanley Cup Playoff broadcast — might be up to speed on the logos.

