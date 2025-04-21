An image from a Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators ESPN2 playoff broadcast on April 20, 2025. An image from a Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators ESPN2 playoff broadcast on April 20, 2025. (Awful Announcing on X.)
The 2025 NHL playoffs have seen a lot of complaints about U.S. TV production. Saturday, those were about TNT choosing to use a remote announcing booth for the first game of the St. Louis Blues-Winnipeg Jets series. On Sunday, an ESPN broadcast of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators clash (on ESPN2) took flak not for remote announcers (John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes were on site), but rather for their audio mix. Here’s some of that:

Of course, audio mixes come with a lot of complications. Those can be affected by all sorts of factors on the broadcast side, and can also differ for individual viewers based on their particular way to watch. But it is interesting to see this level of complaint against an ESPN NHL production, and to see a complaint not about remote announcers (something that network has generally avoided, unlike TNT, but they have used remote production). And that does show that just having announcers on site doesn’t make a broadcast immune from criticism.

