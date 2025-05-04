Photo Credit: Sportsnet

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs Series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, a fan sitting behind the Colorado bench has impersonated coach Jared Bednar. The impersonation goes beyond just a hairstyle and wearing a suit and tie. The impersonator’s clothes always completely match Bednar’s. Thanks to some investigative journalism from Elliotte Friedman, we now know how.

Friedman broke it down during intermission of Saturday night’s Game 7.

“How did he know what Jared was wearing? Well, we think we’ve cracked the code,” Friedman said. “Tonight, first period, of Game 7, next to the lady in the white sweater is the kid with the great lid, right there, OK?”

The spotlight then focused on a young man who has a particularly impressive head of hair.

“All of a sudden, what do we notice in the second period? The kid is gone,” Friedman continued. “The impersonator is back. It’s clear what’s going on here. He’s cheating. He sees what Bednar is wearing in the first period — and even the pocket square is identical.”

Now THIS is journalism 🔍@FriedgeHNIC has learnt how the Jared Bednar impersonator knows exactly what suit to wear pic.twitter.com/3dpGs5lytf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 4, 2025

If Friedman, who was born in 1970, was around in 1963 and offering this kind of dedication to investigation, we might have avoided six-plus decades of JFK conspiracy theories.

“It’s cheating but it’s true dedication to the craft,” Friedman added. “I admire it. Whoever you are, you’re a star.”