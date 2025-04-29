Screengrab via NHL

The range and depth of the post playing career of Eli Manning is incredible. But him and his kids being mic’d up while in the front row at an NHL playoff game may now move to the top of the list.

During his playing days, you would have never thought that Eli would be a breakout comedic figure, that was usually set for his older brother Peyton Manning. But thanks to their work together on the ManningCast we have gotten to see a brand new side to Eli and his sense of humor is just as good as Peyton.

We saw that on a very personal and wholesome level when Eli Manning was mic’d up while in attendance at a recent NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in New Jersey where the Devils were hosting the Carolina Hurricanes.

Watch as we get a lesson in playoff beards, referee death stares, and teaching his girls to not flinch when the puck hits the glass, something that he totally was unable to do himself.

What do you think of @EliManning‘s playoff beard? 🧔🏻‍♂️ Listen in as Eli and his daughters take in a @NJDevils #StanleyCup Playoffs game! pic.twitter.com/ExBDkRzehN — NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2025

We all know Charles Barkley loves the NHL and the Stanley Cup playoffs, but couldn’t TNT get Eli Manning on set as well and make it one big party? Peyton and Eli don’t have the most stringent work schedule on the ManningCast where they famously don’t work a full season, but it would at least be a way to help keep him busy during the long NFL offseason. You just know Eli and Paul Bissonnette would have incredible levels of chemistry together.