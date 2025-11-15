Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Freak injuries in sports that happen away from the field of play can produce some of the weirdest and most surreal headlines, but it’s going to be a long time before we see something as surreal as Devils star Jack Hughes missing game action after having dinner with Barstool’s Frank the Tank.

Frank “The Tank” Fleming has become one of the most popular figures at Barstool Sports as a long-suffering New York sports fan with a huge personality whose passion for the New Jersey Devils is unmatched. He’s also been on an inspirational weight loss journey that has received support from figures all across the sports world.

Frank the Tank has become such an iconic figure that another Barstool personality, Mikey Bets, posted a photo on Friday from a birthday team dinner with the New Jersey Devils themselves.

What do you get a man who has everything? Dinner with the New Jersey Devils. @NjTank99 happy birthday king pic.twitter.com/mVo5TJ0qvT — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) November 14, 2025

But as Barstool says in a headline, the “Fleming Curse” struck when three-time NHL All-Star Jack Hughes was injured at the dinner, apparently slipping and cutting his hand in what is being called a “fluke accident.”

Devils forward Jack Hughes suffered a hand injury at a team dinner on Thursday night, per @FriedgeHNIC. According to Friedman, the exact details are unknown but it’s believed Hughes slipped and cut his hand in a “fluke accident” and is expected to miss Saturday’s game at… pic.twitter.com/alBSei4GN9 — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) November 14, 2025

According to Barstool’s report, Frank the Tank was not in attendance at the time that Jack Hughes somehow managed to cut his hand while enjoying a steak dinner. But the transitive property states that there has to be some kind of impact from the pair enjoying a meal together.

At the very least, Jack Hughes being injured at a dinner with Frank the Tank can go down in history alongside Scottie Scheffler being injured making ravioli and Marty Cordova falling asleep in a tanning bed.