Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Alexander Ovechkin is well on his way to doing what once was unthinkable and breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals scored in the National Hockey League. But on his pursuit to the record, NHL on TNT analyst Darren Pang had some comments about Ovechkin that raised eyebrows.

The Washington Capitals and Ovechkin were playing against the New York Rangers on TNT Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. And during the first period, Pang made a comment that sure wasn’t going to go over well with fans of Ovechkin or the Capitals. He described the sharpshooter as “a one trick pony through his career.”

“Ovechkin been a one trick pony through his career.” — @Panger40 Praying you guys don’t get to call goal #895 https://t.co/e8VEyRwaJr pic.twitter.com/OoS89kbWKi — 𝓙𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓭 🇨🇭🐮🏔️ (@jarehouse) March 6, 2025

Alexander Ovechkin is an out and out goalscorer, but Pang’s comments and the video package that accompanied it made it seem like he only scored one type of goal throughout the entirety of his NHL career and it was a shock to see him move around the ice. For someone who has scored over 880 goals in the best hockey league in the world, there’s probably a few more in the last 20 years that have shown some different skillsets and abilities.

The ‘one trick pony’ label definitely struck a nerve on social media as Ovechkin scored later in the game for his 885th career goal and the Washington Capitals social media team chose to make a point about it.

One trick pony scores his 885th career goal and records his 1,599th career point#ALLCAPS | @BlueHalo pic.twitter.com/ncgg39AWRe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2025

The Washington Capitals have had multiple games added to national television towards the end of the NHL season in the hopes that Ovechkin’s record setting goal could be captured for as wide of an audience as possible. Let’s hope he does it as a Michigan just to prove Darren Pang wrong.