On Tuesday, Dale Arnold announced his retirement from Boston Bruins broadcasts on NESN after more than two decades as a play by play announcer and studio host.

NESN tweeted out a video on Tuesday played at the TD Garden, featuring several Bruins luminaries paying tribute to Arnold.

During the game broadcast, NESN CEO Sean McGrail and Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs talked with Arnold about his departure, presenting him with a golden microphone, a jersey signed by the 2022-23 Bruins team, and a set of golf clubs.

NESN CEO Sean McGrail and Bruins CEO & Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs show their appreciation for Dale Arnold, who is retiring from broadcasting after 24 years with NESN and the Bruins. @DaleEArnold | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/z7CboYmXYp — NESN (@NESN) April 12, 2023

Arnold was also a fixture on Boston’s WEEI for 30 years, hosting various shows before his retirement in March of 2021.

