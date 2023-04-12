On Tuesday, Dale Arnold announced his retirement from Boston Bruins broadcasts on NESN after more than two decades as a play by play announcer and studio host.
NESN tweeted out a video on Tuesday played at the TD Garden, featuring several Bruins luminaries paying tribute to Arnold.
Thank you, @DaleEArnold. pic.twitter.com/Cke3MLzfV5
— NESN (@NESN) April 11, 2023
During the game broadcast, NESN CEO Sean McGrail and Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs talked with Arnold about his departure, presenting him with a golden microphone, a jersey signed by the 2022-23 Bruins team, and a set of golf clubs.
NESN CEO Sean McGrail and Bruins CEO & Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs show their appreciation for Dale Arnold, who is retiring from broadcasting after 24 years with NESN and the Bruins. @DaleEArnold | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/z7CboYmXYp
— NESN (@NESN) April 12, 2023
Arnold was also a fixture on Boston’s WEEI for 30 years, hosting various shows before his retirement in March of 2021.