Despite losing 8-5 to the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday was still a great day for the Washington Capitals and their fans. It marked the return to the booth for the team’s longtime color analyst, Craig Laughlin.

In January, Laughlin announced that he needed heart surgery and would be stepping away from the booth. On Sunday, he was welcomed back by his longtime broadcast partner, play-by-play man Joe Beninati.

“It’s a big day for everybody,” Beninati said before the game. “Bless his heart.”

“It’s been physically and mentally challenging over these last eight weeks or so,” Laughlin said. “But it’s been a journey that I sort of treated like it was an injury in hockey. I had this date in my mind, that I was gonna battle back and be able to sit next to you for his game. So excited to be back.”

Laughlin, who had open heart surgery on Feb. 4, made his return to the booth on Sunday. https://t.co/I4m3bABIU1 pic.twitter.com/bs5zRCkld1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2025

Laughlin went on to thank his doctors, the Capitals, the fans, his family. He also gave a special shoutout to Alan May, who served as the lead analyst during Laughlin’s absence.

“No. 1, he arguably saved my life with Life Guard Imaging and No. 2, he’s a tremendous analyst,” Laughlin said. “He’s tremendous at what he does. And I tell him right now. When I retire in 15 years, if he’s not in an old age home, he’ll probably take this seat away.”

He then turned his attention to Beninati.

“You called just about every day,” Laughlin said. “And I answered probably none of them. But I knew you were thinking of me.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, some things never change,” Beninati joked.

Another surprise awaited Laughlin.

During a break in the game, Laughlin was welcomed back with a video tribute. Fans and players alike applauded his return.

Craig’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring 💪 What a warm welcome back for @Laughlin18 from #ALLCAPS fans in @CapitalOneArena ❤️ Happy to have you back on MNMT, Locker! We are all #LockerStrong! pic.twitter.com/UtNTChZ1zy — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) March 30, 2025

“Wow, that caught me off guard,” Laughlin said. “That did catch me off guard today. Just fantastic support. Family, friends, fans, Monumental, all the people involved here.”