via Columbus Blue Jackets

The 2023-24 season was the last of Columbus Blue Jackets broadcaster Jeff Rimer’s career. After nearly two decades in the broadcasting booth, the 72-year-old Rimer is calling it a career.

We’re so excited to announce that Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) has joined the club as its new TV play-by-play broadcaster! Steve will join Jody Shelley (@shelleyhawk45) in the booth this season and beyond. Congratulations, Steve — welcome to Columbus! #CBJ 📝… pic.twitter.com/4NBe7sehRK — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 2, 2024

Filling the void left by Rimer’s retirement, the Blue Jackets officially announced their new play-by-play announcer on Tuesday: Steve Mears. A veteran broadcaster with vast NHL experience, Mears most recently handled play-by-play duties for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He began his tenure there in 2017, working on what was then known as AT&T Sports Net (now SportsNet Pittsburgh).

However, last summer brought a change for Mears. Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Penguins, acquired and rebranded the network. This shift also changed the broadcast booth, with Josh Getzoff moving from radio to television play-by-play and Mears transitioning to radio duties.

Now, the Bowling Green alum returns to Ohio, ready to take the reins for the Blue Jackets.

In addition to calling games for the Penguins, he’s also served as the New York Islanders radio play-by-play voice for three seasons at the beginning of his career.

He boasts an impressive 18-year career that transcends calling games. He’s not just a play-by-play veteran – he’s hosted shows on the NHL Network and lent his voice to prestigious events like the Stanley Cup Finals, All-Star Games and even international competitions. Mears has seen everything from open-air hockey battles to the World Juniors. Most recently, he brought his talents to the national stage, calling playoff games on TNT and hosting a unique broadcast during the Western Conference Finals – a data-driven experience for fans on truTV and Max.

Both the Blue Jackets and Mears offered their thoughts on his hiring:

“Steve Mears brings a wealth of experience having broadcast games to regional, national and international audiences for nearly two decades and we are excited to have him join Jody Shelley to deliver Blue Jackets hockey to our fans,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “Much like his predecessor Jeff Rimer, Steve has a deep level of knowledge and enthusiastic dedication to our game which is evident every time he broadcasts a game.” “It’s truly an honor for me, and I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to call games for The 5th Line as the television play-by-play announcer for the Columbus Blue Jackets,” said Mears. “I’ve seen first-hand for many years, as far back as when I attended games as a student at Bowling Green, how loyal and passionate Blue Jackets fans are and how special game nights at Nationwide Arena can be. With a great core of young, talented players, I can’t wait for the season to start and to work with Jody Shelley and our production team at Bally Sports Ohio.”

I’m beyond thrilled and very honored to be joining a first class organization like the @BlueJacketsNHL as their TV play-by-play broadcaster and returning to the great state of Ohio! Can’t wait to cover this team & live in one of the best cities in the NHL! — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) July 2, 2024

Very proud to say that my son (he’s 1) will be raised a Blue Jackets fan! @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/LciBQ5sygH — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) July 2, 2024

Something that I brought with me as sort of a good luck charm when I interviewed for the TV job with the @BlueJacketsNHL… the ticket stub from my 1st Jackets game and the 20th game in franchise history, while I was at @bgsu. Section 215 is the best we could get! pic.twitter.com/U3RS4Dto0l — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) July 2, 2024

