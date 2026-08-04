Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

After a season of turmoil, including a mid-season head coaching departure and a sixth consecutive season missing the post-season, the Columbus Blue Jackets have continued that turmoil off the ice with two high-profile departures within the last week.

Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Bob McElligott was informed on July 29th that after 17 years in the role he did not have his contract renewed with the team. The announcement included the news that the Blue Jackets TV and radio presentation will now be simulcast, signalling that McElligott will not be replaced.

Less than one week later, on August 3rd, Blue Jackets team insider Jeff Svoboda announced his departure after eight seasons with the team.

Blue Jackets beat writer Brian Hedger posted that he was told the Blue Jackets are discontinuing the Jackets Insider role altogether. Hedger further speculated about the Blue Jackets future amidst the changes, saying in regards to signs that ownership may be heading towards relocation, “I’d like to disagree with you, but things definitely feel dire right now.”

These front office changes have drawn mass condemnation from Blue Jackets fans, still reeling from an offseason full of speculation over potential trades of the teams two biggest stars.

Lifelong fan Jason Greenberg, a Columbus native, told Awful Announcing, “It’s just disappointing. Not only have the results on the ice been horrible since the turn of the decade, but any measures the team can take to minimize off-ice impact in that timeframe they’ve done it. The team is already passed up enough by national writers and legacy hockey media, but now the local coverage that already lacked substance is being consolidated for no reason.”

A plethora of fans also lit up social media, with a wide range of dissatisfaction.

Letting Jeff & Bob go is immensely disappointing from #CBJ. What infuriates me is the lack of direction. Communicate what the vision is to engage fans after laying off the two most public facing team members! Is there a plan? God this organization can’t get out of its own way. — chad (@DC_CBJ) August 3, 2026

This is ridiculous. Jeff is one of the best in the business, and the Blue Jackets letting him go makes no sense. Fans and colleagues love him because he’s smart, fair, and a phenomenal writer — and one of the nicest guys in the business. “Unfair” doesn’t begin to define this. https://t.co/kNwBKAuP20 — Paula Weston @paulacweston.bsky.social🌻 (@paulacweston) August 3, 2026

The Blue Jackets drew headlines in late 2025 after Bill Simmons named them the most irrelevant franchise in professional sports, a title that seems even more befitting with the elimination of a team insider and joining the select few franchises that simulcast TV and radio broadcasts.

Everything around the team, its players, management, and fans, seem toxic in the wake of these large-scale and fan-facing changes. Blue Jackets fans have been clamoring for years for a brand refresh, with their 2007 rebrand in the long ago past, and in-arena promotions long seen as stale.

The McConnell family, the Blue Jackets owners since the beginning of the franchise, are in the process of transitioning to the third generation of family ownership with John H. McConnell II to eventually take the reins from his father. The McConnell family, the largest shareholders of the publicly traded Worthington Enterprises, have long been seen as quiet and passive owners.

Much can be said about the virtues of quiet and competent ownership, but with losing seasons piling up and turmoil within the staff, something has to give at some point. The team may not be about to move, nor change ownership, but upheaval and elimination of fan-centered positions will not further endear themselves to a fanbase that is already teetering.

The Blue Jackets should think hard about their public-facing strategy if their goal is to stay in Columbus, a city who within the last decade banded together to save their MLS franchise from leaving. The lack of explanation from the club, whether the moves are simply cost-cutting or a larger organizational shift, only deepens the questions about the future for the Blue Jackets. The team seems to be at a precipice of fan, and player, support and the rest of the offseason seems crucial to holding it together for yet another season.