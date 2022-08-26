On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced their broadcast team for the 2022-23 season.

The team’s broadcaster lineup has been overhauled from last season, the final one for both Pat Foley (who announced he’d be leaving after the 2021-22 season last June) and Eddie Olczyk (who moved to the Seattle Kraken last month).

As previously announced, Chris Vosters will take over from Foley as the team’s primary play by play broadcaster on NBC Sports Chicago. He’ll be joined by analysts Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp. Murray has been the Blachawks radio analyst since the 2006-07 season, and Sharp worked for NBC for several seasons and did some work for the Blackhawks last season.

Additionally, the team’s release notes that “fans should expect regular appearances from Blackhawks alums throughout the season on both radio and television.”

Also returning are long-time radio broadcaster John Wiedeman on WGN Radio 720, and both Colby Cohen (dubbed a “content analyst”) and Caley Chelios (a “broadcast &content contributor”). Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno will call the team’s games in Spanish on Univision TUDN Chicago.

[Chicago Blackhawks]