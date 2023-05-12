On Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes topped the New Jersey Devils in overtime by a score of 3-2, clinching a 4-1 victory in the second-round series to move on in the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs. And as if the lopsided series wasn’t disheartening enough for the Devils, Carolina rubbed salt in the wound with an absolutely expert troll.

After clinching the series victory on Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes official Twitter account shared a compilation of several Cameo videos they collected from New Jersey icons and celebrities expressing their congratulations to the Hurricanes for beating the Devils and advancing to the next round of the NHL playoffs.

The video compilation featured Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from the Jersey Shore, New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed, Mauro Castano from Cake Boss, and actors Vincent Curatola and Federico Castelluccio The Sopranos.

“Feeling the love from Jersey,” the Hurricanes said in a tweet.

The Hurricanes followed that tweet with a much more subtle troll attempt, tweeting lyrics from the song “Living On A Prayer” by New Jersey band Bon Jovi to describe their playoff run as “half way there.”

Whoaaaaaaa, we're half way there ? — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023

It’s safe to say that Carolina got the win in more ways than one on Thursday night.

[Carolina Hurricanes]