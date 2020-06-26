Gord Miller's #TrickShots4Snowy moment.
By Andrew Bucholtz

Back in December, Calgary Flames’ assistant general manager Chris Snow was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). There have been a lot of campaigns to raise awareness of and funding for ALS research and care for those who already have the disease over the years, from the Ice Bucket Challenge to the Brigance Brigade (run by former NCAA, NFL and CFL player and current Baltimore Ravens’ senior advisor to player development O.J. Brigance), but Snow’s case has led to a particularly notable movement over the past few weeks under the #TrickShot4Snowy Twitter hashtag. For example, Sportsnet’s Eric Francis highlighted a decades-old field goal he kicked during a Calgary Stampeders game:

Meanwhile, TSN’s Gord Miller (tagged above) responded with a “shot” of his own, as seen at top:

Here’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas:

Here’s Max Kerman from Canadian band Arkells, tagged above:

This has spread to many other sports as well. Here’s what Calgary Roughnecks’ lacrosse star Sean Tyrrell did:

And this has gone well beyond Canada. Here’s what Chicago Cubs’ president Theo Epstein did:

It’s very cool to see sports media figures and other sports figures coming together for a good cause like this. More information on how to donate to ALS research efforts can be found at the Flames’ SnowyStrong site.

