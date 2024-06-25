Photo Credit: ABC

Monday’s ESPN on ABC broadcast of the Game 7 winner-take-all Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers featured a performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Alanis Morissette of both the Canadian and American national anthems. And both fans watching at home and those in attendance seemed to thoroughly enjoy it.

Morissette, a dual citizen of both Canada and the United States, first performed “O Canada,” which was met with Oilers fans harmonizing with her throughout the song.

Alanis Morissette handled both national anthems ahead of Game 7 in Florida. First, Alanis performed ‘O Canada’ (and with plenty of Edmonton Oilers fans in attendance). 🏒🎤🇨🇦 #StanleyCup https://t.co/m7XyBaYxhk pic.twitter.com/L1QerbVqLD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2024

Then, Morissette began to sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was met with both cheers and even more harmonizing from the home Florida crowd.

Alanis Morissette followed up with ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before Game 7 in Florida. 🏒🎤🇺🇸 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uq01CTsL1n — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2024

It was a truly special moment because it was essentially a battle between the two fanbases before the game ever got going. And that’s not even mentioning just how great of a rendition Morissette did of both anthems.

A big ovation for the “The Star Spangled-Banner” is of course to be expected in a game of this magnitude on American soil against a Canadian team. But it was particularly cool to see just how passionately Canadians who ended up making the trip for this game were for “O Canada” in this instance.

Viewers at home largely agreed that both anthems were done quite well by Morissette, taking to social media to sing her praises.

Poor Alanis she got caught in the middle of a national anthem off. That’s was nuts. — Beau Bishop (@BeauBishop) June 25, 2024

The Panthers getting Canadian Alanis Morissette to sing the national anthem on American soil is a hell of a way to troll an entire country pre game. — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) June 25, 2024

Alanis Morissette in the building to sing the anthems ahead of Game 7. Overpowered by the Canadian fans in the building for this one. This crowd is wild! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ehe4EVEvfy — Kate Pettersen (@KatePettersen_) June 25, 2024

It was the perfect way to kick off one of the best events in all of sports, a Game 7 in the NHL.

