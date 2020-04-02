Many media outlets are facing big declines in advertising revenue thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and that’s led to furloughs and cuts. Some of the latest cuts are from the Boston Herald, and one of the figures let go there is Bruins’ writer Marisa Ingemi:

I was getting ready today to do stories about figure skating, about the ECHL, had an oral history of the CWHL coming out. I don't know how to express how much being the Bruins writer for the Boston Herald was my entire world. I've never been more honored to do or be anything. — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) April 2, 2020

Ingemi has done a lot of excellent work at the Herald, including a recent story on uncertainty for TD Garden employees amidst COVID-19 shutdowns that drew a lot of outcry and played a role in Bruins’ owner Jeremy Jacobs eventually announcing a fund to help employees. That fund still has some issues, and Delaware North (the hospitality management company also owned by Jacobs that employs the Garden workers) announced further layoffs and salary reductions later in the month, but Ingemi’s work played an important role in generating conversation and action around what Delaware North was doing.

Beyond covering the Bruins and the NHL, Ingemi has been a leading voice in coverage of women’s hockey, including the NWHL, the PHWPA, and the world championships. And the news of her layoff from the Herald sparked a lot of tweets in support of the work she did there:

I've watched @Marisa_Ingemi 's career blossom from her time covering the @NLL and @MLL_Lacrosse , to a talented writer with a knack for finding the heart of the story. Any organization needing top notch talent should start with her immediately. Hang in there!! https://t.co/s6vVe5RaXo — Dave Walls (@DaveWallsWSET) April 2, 2020

Marisa was a Bruins writer, sure, but she writes about everything (women's hockey, college hockey, lacrosse, anything put in front of her!!) with equal importance and passion. Her work ethic inspires me to no end. https://t.co/mKAmdHuPfK — Jenna Ciccotelli (@jennaciccotelli) April 2, 2020

Marisa has had one of the best and most important pieces of hockey writing during this crisis, reporting on Bruins ownership’s reluctance to commit to their own employees. She deserves our support (as do those employees). https://t.co/KGOO8zwaP9 — Steve "Dangle" Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) April 2, 2020

This royally sucks. @Marisa_Ingemi brought a much needed voice in her coverage of the Boston Bruins for the Boston Herald, and filled a necessary void with her additional coverage of the @NWHL and @PWHPA. Sucks, really sucks. https://t.co/9SMviVfb2Q — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo (@darcangel21) April 2, 2020

If you don’t hire her, you’re an idiot. There is no one, absolutely no one, who works better and harder than her. Marisa inspires me every single day to push myself. The @NHLBruins is losing the BEST person who covers them, and I mean that. https://t.co/p3HKHEJJpz — Katherine Fominykh (@katfominykh) April 2, 2020

Even Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey chimed in with a message of support:

So sorry to hear that Marisa! You’re an excellent reporter and I know you’ll land on your feet. We need more women doing what you do. 💪 — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) April 2, 2020

Our thoughts go out to Ingemi and others laid off at the Herald. For those looking to support her through this time, she posted her Venmo information here.

[Marisa Ingemi on Twitter]