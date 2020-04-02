Marisa Ingemi
NewspapersNHLBy Andrew Bucholtz on

Many media outlets are facing big declines in advertising revenue thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and that’s led to furloughs and cuts. Some of the latest cuts are from the Boston Herald, and one of the figures let go there is Bruins’ writer Marisa Ingemi:

Ingemi has done a lot of excellent work at the Herald, including a recent story on uncertainty for TD Garden employees amidst COVID-19 shutdowns that drew a lot of outcry and played a role in Bruins’ owner Jeremy Jacobs eventually announcing a fund to help employees. That fund still has some issues, and Delaware North (the hospitality management company also owned by Jacobs that employs the Garden workers) announced further layoffs and salary reductions later in the month, but Ingemi’s work played an important role in generating conversation and action around what Delaware North was doing.

Beyond covering the Bruins and the NHL, Ingemi has been a leading voice in coverage of women’s hockey, including the NWHL, the PHWPA, and the world championships. And the news of her layoff from the Herald sparked a lot of tweets in support of the work she did there:

Even Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey chimed in with a message of support:

Our thoughts go out to Ingemi and others laid off at the Herald. For those looking to support her through this time, she posted her Venmo information here.

[Marisa Ingemi on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz