Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

The Boston Bruins have been searching for their heir apparent to Jack Edwards — and they finally have their man.

After being mystified by speech issues, the 67-year-old Edwards, who spent the last 19 seasons as the Bruins’ play-by-play voice, said it was time for his “dream job” to end.

Edwards was beloved in Boston, and the Bruins crowd gave him a rousing ovation during a Game 7 victory over the Maple Leafs. Sirott has big shoes to fill, but he has a strong foundation as a familiar voice in Boston. He won’t need to relocate or spend a lot of time winning over fans as he’s spent the past seven seasons as the radio voice of the Bruins for 98.5 The Sports Hub, the official flagship station of the Boston Bruins.

Sirott will partner with Bruins’ great and seasoned NESN analyst Andy Brickley. A two-time winner of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s “Best Sports Play-By-Play” award, Sirott boasts an impressive broadcasting career. Before coming to Boston, he held prominent roles with the Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs, as well as national NHL broadcasts.

Here’s what was said in the release about Sirott becoming NESN’s next play-by-play voice for the Bruins:

“We are excited to welcome Judd to NESN,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s CEO and President. “Judd’s passion for the Bruins and his extensive experience in broadcasting make him a perfect fit for our team. Only a handful of people have held this position throughout Bruins history, and we’re extremely excited for Judd’s debut on NESN this fall.” “Judd is an excellent broadcaster with a deep knowledge of our organization, the fanbase and the market,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins. “We conducted a nationwide search for the position with our partners at NESN, understanding how important it was to find the right person to be the voice of the Boston Bruins. We are confident Judd and Brick will make an excellent on-air tandem for our fans for years to come.”

“This job is unrivaled around the National Hockey League: an Original Six team, in a spectacular hockey market, in one of the premier cities in the country,” said Judd Sirott. “It’s my honor to be NESN’s new play-by-play announcer for the Boston Bruins. It will be a privilege to work with Andy Brickley and the NESN production crew, and I’m grateful to the Boston Bruins organization, NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub and many others, for this opportunity.”

[Boston Bruins]