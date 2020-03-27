The numbers of media figures who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow, including ESPN’s Doris Burke, at least three other unnamed ESPN employees (two in Manhattan and one in Bristol), NFL Network producer Jason Hartelius, an unnamed camera operator who worked the March 7 Utah Jazz-Detroit Pistons game, and more. Now, long-time St. Louis Blues’ play-by-play voice John Kelly, who usually calls their games on Fox Sports Midwest, has tested positive for the disease. That’s as per a statement released by the Blues through NHL.com:

The St. Louis Blues are confirming that play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

John has been in self-quarantine since March 13. We are thrilled to report that John is feeling strong and symptom free.

The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times. We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home.