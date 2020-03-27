The numbers of media figures who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow, including ESPN’s Doris Burke, at least three other unnamed ESPN employees (two in Manhattan and one in Bristol), NFL Network producer Jason Hartelius, an unnamed camera operator who worked the March 7 Utah Jazz-Detroit Pistons game, and more. Now, long-time St. Louis Blues’ play-by-play voice John Kelly, who usually calls their games on Fox Sports Midwest, has tested positive for the disease. That’s as per a statement released by the Blues through NHL.com:
The St. Louis Blues are confirming that play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
John has been in self-quarantine since March 13. We are thrilled to report that John is feeling strong and symptom free.
The health and safety of the entire Blues family remains our core focus during these unprecedented times. We wish John well as he continues his recovery at home.
The 59-year-old Kelly began his NHL broadcasting career with the Blues in 1989, taking over from his father, Dan Kelly. He worked with the team through 1992, then had stints calling games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche before returning to the Blues ahead of the 2005-06 season. It’s good to hear that he is feeling better and free of symptoms. Here’s wishing him the best with his continued recovery.
