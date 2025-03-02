Chris Kerber interviewing interviews Blues general manager Doug Armstrong Oct 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues Broadcaster Chris Kerber interviews General Manager Doug Armstrong in front of fans at St. Louis Union Station before the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
By Reice Shipley on

Chris Kerber has been a staple on the St. Louis Blues broadcasts, serving as the radio play-by-play announcer for the better part of the past three decades. And on Saturday, he reclaimed his longstanding role after missing the team’s last two games to grieve the passing of his father, Lou Kerber.

On Tuesday, the organization announced in a post on X that Kerber would be missing their game against the Seattle Kraken. In his place, Joe Benson, the voice of the Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, served as the Blues radio play-by-play man.

For Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals, Blues fans were treated to former Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Chuck Kaiton in Kerber’s absence. Kaiton, of course is the President of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association and has been since 1986.

Kerber did return for the team’s game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings, which was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Obviously, the death of a parent is tough on anyone. But at least Kerber did get to make the absolute most of his time with his father.

Following the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory in 2019, Kerber was a special moment with his father, celebrating alongside him and giving him the opportunity to hold Stanley Cup, a moment that Kerber still thinks back fondly on to this day.

“We had an amazing couple hours,” Kerber told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of his moment with his dad.

