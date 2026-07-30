Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the latest team to eliminate separate radio and television broadcasts, moving to a unified broadcast across platforms for the 2026-27 National Hockey League season.

Blue Jackets television broadcasters Steve Mears and Jody Shelley will continue in their current roles for the simulcast broadcast. Radio play-by-play announcer Bob McElligott, who has been with the Blue Jackets for the past 17 years, did not have his contract renewed.

Dylan Tyrer, who has been a radio host for the past seven years, will remain in that role.

“Bob McElligott has made significant contributions to the Blue Jackets organization on the air and in the community over the past 17 years,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “Bob’s voice was at the heart of many of our club’s unforgettable moments and helped shape memories that will live on for years to come. We sincerely thank him and wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

The Blue Jackets are one of seven NHL teams seeking a new television home following the shutdown of the FanDuel Sports Networks. The team has not yet announced where its television broadcasts will air during the 2026-27 season, though it has announced that the broadcasts will be produced by NHL Productions. Radio broadcasts will remain on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

Across the board, teams that have lost agreements with regional sports networks, such as FanDuel, have seen their media rights revenue decline.

Regardless of the reason for the move, the decision drew backlash from fans online. Fans were outraged by both the combination of the broadcasts and the nonrenewal of McElligott’s contract.

Bobby Mac is electric. Every fan loves him. Not a good decision to let him go. Very questionable. — Dany Heatley (@RealDanyHeatley) July 29, 2026

Not renewing Bob McElligott’s contract is one of the worst things this franchise has done. And that’s saying something. — Evan Schulz (@schulz_EvanCP) July 29, 2026

I can’t believe this…. You call à radio game differently than TV…. Because on TV you can see the action. On radio you have to paint the picture. Who the heck made this call??? — Doug wy (@doug_wy) July 29, 2026

Awful decision. As a fan who works second shift and can not watch the games the depth of a radio broadcast far exceeds a TV simulcast. I am extremely disappointed with this decision. — Derek McCord (@DerekDeedok) July 29, 2026

The Blue Jackets are the fifth NHL team to combine their TV and radio broadcasts, joining the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and St. Louis Blues.