Credit: Columbus Blue Jackets

Bill Davidge, a former Columbus Blue Jackets radio and TV color analyst, has died at the age of 72.

News of his death was announced by the team on their social media accounts.

Davidge was a staple of the Ohio hockey community, beginning with playing for Ohio State and captaining the team during the 1976-77 season. He later joined the Miami University of Ohio coaching staff, ascending to head coach in 1985.

When it was announced that Columbus was getting an NHL expansion franchise, he joined as an amateur scout for two years before the Blue Jackets’ inaugural season. When they took the ice in 2000, Davidge joined the radio booth as a color commentator, working with play-by-play man George Matthews until 2009. After that, he moved to the Fox Sports Ohio TV broadcast, where he called games until his retirement in 2019 due to health concerns. Before he did, he had called the franchise’s first playoff series win, a 2019 sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With perfectly coiffed white hair and sporting a collection of power suits, he earned the nickname “Dapper.” Blue Jackets fans came to appreciate his signature call, “Oh baby, you better believe it.”

Thanks, Billy, for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uPqSNXA82H — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 20, 2026

As news of Davidge’s passing spread, tributes poured in from colleagues and others in the hockey media world.

A dreaded day for #CBJ. One of the game’s true gentlemen, and the Columbus Blue Jackets’ most ardent supporter, Bill Davidge passed away on Tuesday.

Much love and enduring peace to his beautiful family.

RIP, Dapper. “You better believe it.” https://t.co/732MuSXuLN — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) May 20, 2026

It’s a tremendously sad day for everyone who knew Billy, which was, of course, everyone. No one cared about the Blue Jackets, loved hockey and lived for people like Bill Davidge. As tough as today is, Bill would want us to remember all the good times and stories most. https://t.co/HuUyxV96It — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) May 20, 2026

This hits hard with me. When I got called up from the @SyracuseCrunch to do my first @NHL broadcast, Bill was my color analyst. He helped me to feel comfortable when I was a bundle of nerves. A true gentleman and the biggest @BlueJacketsNHL fan. You will be missed. RIP https://t.co/ubVHmcxIUF — Bob McElligott (@BobbyMacSports) May 20, 2026

RIP Billy…Condolences to the Davidge family! https://t.co/V0qr7PztVa — John Forslund (@JohnForslund) May 20, 2026

Bill was a guy who never had a bad day. An absolute beauty who was almost relentlessly positive about all aspects of life. You left a conversation with him in a better mood, without exception, not to mention more informed about the game you were scheduled to cover. https://t.co/kt70rCVfst — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) May 21, 2026

Class act at everything he did. So sorry to hear this news. RIP Bill https://t.co/aigMpdSzgT — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) May 21, 2026