Bill Davidge Credit: Columbus Blue Jackets
By Sean Keeley on

Bill Davidge, a former Columbus Blue Jackets radio and TV color analyst, has died at the age of 72.

News of his death was announced by the team on their social media accounts.

Davidge was a staple of the Ohio hockey community, beginning with playing for Ohio State and captaining the team during the 1976-77 season. He later joined the Miami University of Ohio coaching staff, ascending to head coach in 1985.

When it was announced that Columbus was getting an NHL expansion franchise, he joined as an amateur scout for two years before the Blue Jackets’ inaugural season. When they took the ice in 2000, Davidge joined the radio booth as a color commentator, working with play-by-play man George Matthews until 2009. After that, he moved to the Fox Sports Ohio TV broadcast, where he called games until his retirement in 2019 due to health concerns. Before he did, he had called the franchise’s first playoff series win, a 2019 sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With perfectly coiffed white hair and sporting a collection of power suits, he earned the nickname “Dapper.” Blue Jackets fans came to appreciate his signature call, “Oh baby, you better believe it.”

As news of Davidge’s passing spread, tributes poured in from colleagues and others in the hockey media world.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

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