The National Hockey League announced a new podcast series on Sunday morning. NHL Backstory will be a series that the league says will “relive unique stories and significant milestones in League history that have reshaped the hockey landscape and grown the game in unexpected ways.”

The first episode will explore the history of how the popular Mighty Ducks of Anaheim came to rise.

Today, the @NHL announced the creation of NHL Backstory, an NHL Studios Podcast that aspires to relive unique stories and significant milestones in League history that have reshaped the hockey landscape and grown the game in unexpected ways.https://t.co/aFM727bwke pic.twitter.com/xZ41iEPZ92 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2023

The NHL’s release on the podcast series read, “In collaboration with ESPN’s release of E60 Once Upon a Time in Anaheim, the first episode of NHL Backstory will debut on Sunday, June 11. Narrated by ESPN personality Arda Öcal, the premiere episode, Quack … Quack … Quack, will explore how Disney’s Mighty Ducks movie franchise inspired the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, an NHL Expansion Club that took the Southern California city by storm in 1993.”

The synopsis details things a bit further and explained that the first episode of the podcast features interviews with several key figures: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Jack Ferreira – the Mighty Ducks’ first general manager, former head of Disney Michael Eisner, Ducks legend Paul Kariya, and writer Steve Brill, who helped the Mighty Ducks Disney franchise come to life.

Suffice it to say, the NHL picked a very strong topic to lead off its new ‘Backstory’ podcast series. If the NHL wants to keep things interesting, telling both fun and unique stories will be what they need to do. Without knowing too much, this is a strong first effort and probably a worthwhile listen.

[NHL PR]