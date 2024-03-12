Credit: Lawrence Price

The Atlanta Thrashers are long gone but a new group of investors would like to bring the NHL back to town.

Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment, which former NHL player Anson Carter leads, released a statement Tuesday saying they have begun the process of trying to get the NHL to award an expansion franchise to Alpharetta, Georgia, which is 40 minutes north of Atlanta.

Per the announcement, Carter, who now works as an NHL analyst for Sportsnet and TNT, says that his partners in the group include Neil Leibman of Top Tier Sports, Peter Simon of Simon Sports, and Aaron Zeigler of Zeigler Entertainment Group.

We have a new entrant revealing its desire for NHL expansion. Broadcaster Anson Carter, who scored 202 goals in 674 NHL games, unveils Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group — wishing to bring a team back to Atlanta. Details here: pic.twitter.com/wU15dK4oJw — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2024

“I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009, and I have no doubt that the best league in the world will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta,” Carter said in a statement. “…I have been in dialogue with commissioner (Gary) Bettman since 2019 about an expansion team returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market, knowing that NHL franchise decisions are exclusively decided by the NHL Board of Governors.”

The letter adds that Alpharetta has “the largest hockey-playing community in Metro Atlanta” and says the arena will be part of a “visionary development at the North Point Mall site” that will include an outdoor stadium for soccer or lacrosse, hotels, dining options, an esports venue, and community and practice facilities.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin and Fulton County Commission chairman Robb Pitts have offered their support of the project.

If approved, this would be the third attempt at putting an NHL franchise in the Atlanta market. The Atlanta Flames played there between 1972 and 1980 before leaving to become the Calgary Flames. The Thrashers called Atlanta home between 1999 and 2011 before becoming the current iteration of the Winnipeg Jets.