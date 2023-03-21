Long-time Seattle hockey writer Andy Eide was hospitalized Saturday after a stroke. His brother Jonathan posted to a CaringBridge diary Monday that Eide is being kept unconscious in hospital to let his brain heal:

Andy is currently in the ICU at Harbor View medical. He is being kept unconscious as he brain heals. We expect him to be kept unconscious for at least a couple more days. He has been able to respond to some commands (e.g. moving his hands and feet) but we won’t know much until he is fully conscious. He can’t have visitors right now unfortunately.

Eide has been covering hockey in the Pacific Northwest for decades, from the junior Seattle Thunderbirds through the long-running NHL expansion talk that paid off with the 2018 establishment of the Seattle Kraken (who began NHL play in 2021). Places he’s worked include Sound of Hockey, Seattle Sports 710 AM, and NHL.com and the Kraken’s own website. The Sound of Hockey account tweeted a link to a GoFundMe organized by Eide’s family to help with his medical bills, which as of Tuesday morning had raised more than $23,000 of its $30,000 goal::

There is also a GoFundMe to help with Andy’s medical bills, which will be significant. We’re worried about our friend, but we know he’s receiving incredible care. Please keep Andy in your thoughts. He’s a wonderful human and the kindest of souls. (3/3)https://t.co/8iPmOyKnXh — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) March 20, 2023

Many across the Seattle area and beyond have weighed in with support for Eide:

A very tough, difficult situation everyone that knows @AndyEide is going through, especially his family and close friends. https://t.co/WCz8bgxPz9 — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) March 21, 2023

If you can, please consider donating to help Andy Eide, our Seattle correspondent, and his family cover medical bills stemming from a recent medical emergency: https://t.co/6MyCsvX6m3 — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) March 21, 2023

Man, @AndyEide is really the pioneer of hockey writing in Seattle, dating back to all his years covering the WHL around here. But more than that, he’s a great person, and I’m hoping he can battle through this. All the best to Andy and his loved ones right now. https://t.co/Zbgq99pk8r — alexSSN (@alexSSN) March 21, 2023

It has been a rough 48 hours thinking about @AndyEide and his family. He has been such a constant in my life for the last ~10 years. Photo on the left is from 2013 where we talked about the prospects of bringing the NHL to Seattle. Please keep him in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/H5w3KxEdJN — NHLtoSeattle (@NHLtoSeattle) March 21, 2023

If you’ve listened to middays on @SeattleSports since the inception of the Kraken, then you’ve no doubt heard @andyeide teach us the NHL. Been hoping and praying for the best for him all weekend long. Keep fighting, Andy! Give if you can. https://t.co/0f7zkPadkW — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) March 21, 2023

The news about Andy Eide hits pretty hard. We did countless T-Birds games together before he focused his full attention on the Kraken. But he has still come back to the ShoWare Center from time to time to keep tabs on the T-Birds. Hoping for the best possible outcome for him. — Thom Beuning (@ThomBeuning) March 20, 2023

Good friend @AndyEide of @sound_hockey had a stroke. If you have a little to share, please consider a donation for his medical expenses. ♥️ https://t.co/GwDyy3eyrP pic.twitter.com/4TIibX8dcM — Women's Pro Hockey Seattle (@WoProHoSeattle) March 20, 2023

Sending positive vibes your way! Get better Andy! We are all rooting for you @AndyEide https://t.co/ZrwAsNOwin — Trunks (@Trunksthedj) March 21, 2023

Anyone that knows @AndyEide knows he has been a part of the Hockey Family for years, covering the @SeattleTbirds and @SeattleKraken. Andy suffered a medical emergency this past weekend and needs our support. Please donate if able.https://t.co/hMk3BaFmut — SeattleSinBin (@SeattleSinBin) March 21, 2023

Eide has made a notable impact across the hockey world in Seattle and beyond. Our thoughts go out to him and his family and friends during this time.

[GoFundMe, CaringBridge]