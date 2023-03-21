Seattle hockey writer Andy Eide.
Long-time Seattle hockey writer Andy Eide was hospitalized Saturday after a stroke. His brother Jonathan posted to a CaringBridge diary Monday that Eide is being kept unconscious in hospital to let his brain heal:

Andy is currently in the ICU at Harbor View medical. He is being kept unconscious as he brain heals. We expect him to be kept unconscious for at least a couple more days. He has been able to respond to some commands (e.g. moving his hands and feet) but we won’t know much until he is fully conscious. He can’t have visitors right now unfortunately.

Eide has been covering hockey in the Pacific Northwest for decades, from the junior Seattle Thunderbirds through the long-running NHL expansion talk that paid off with the 2018 establishment of the Seattle Kraken (who began NHL play in 2021). Places he’s worked include Sound of Hockey, Seattle Sports 710 AM, and NHL.com and the Kraken’s own website. The Sound of Hockey account tweeted a link to a GoFundMe organized by Eide’s family to help with his medical bills, which as of Tuesday morning had raised more than $23,000 of its $30,000 goal::

Many across the Seattle area and beyond have weighed in with support for Eide:

Eide has made a notable impact across the hockey world in Seattle and beyond. Our thoughts go out to him and his family and friends during this time.

