Andy Eide, whose in-depth coverage of Seattle hockey long preceded the arrival of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, passed away on Friday.

Eide suffered a stroke on March 18 before the Kraken’s game against the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he remained in ICU through this past week.

Eide’s brother, Chris, revealed the news of his passing on the Caring Pledge site.

“If you knew Andy, you knew his laugh – it filled the room and always made you feel good,” he wrote. “We are heartbroken to have been unable to talk with him or hear him laugh these past few weeks, but we are grateful we were able to hold his hand and say our goodbyes. He was a wonderful man, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He will be missed greatly. Please don’t take your loved ones and friends for granted – give them a call, or a hug, and check-in.

“Andy passed away peacefully today at Harborview Medical Center. We are touched by all the love and support we have received these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Neurology Research Department at Harborview/UW.”

Eide first started writing about Seattle-area hockey in 2012, covering the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds. When Seattle was awarded the NHL franchise in 2018 that would become the Kraken, Eide started covering the team for NHL.com, the official Kraken website, Seattle Sports, and the Sound of Hockey podcast. He also did some work as a TV analyst for the Thunderbirds and covered the team for ESPN 710 Seattle.

Tributes from around the Seattle hockey scene poured in on Friday night after the news of Eide’s passing.

A GoFundMe for Eide’s medical bills has raised over $58,000 as of the time of this writing.

