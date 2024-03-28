Andrew Berkshire (L) and Zach Hyman (R, celebrating his 51st goal Sunday). Images from @AndrewBerkshire on Twitter/X and James Carey Lauder/USA Today Sports.

With elite athletes, there’s always discussion on how they got there.

Some come up through a route of being recognized as elite in widely accessible pathways, some become professional sports stars despite not previously playing that sport much or at all, and some come into top sports from pathways that aren’t as widely accessible.

The latter is the case with Edmonton Oilers’ right winger Zach Hyman.

The 31-year-old Hyman scored his 50th goal of this season on Sunday. That’s a remarkable accomplishment for anyone. But it’s perhaps especially notable for a fifth-round draft pick (in 2010) whose previous career-high in goals was 36 last year, and who had never topped 30 before in eight NHL seasons.

However, that led to some unusual criticism of Hyman from independent hockey podcaster Andrew Berkshire (previously of SB Nation Montreal Canadiens site Eyes on the Prize, currently a host for Game Over: Montreal and The Cross-Check NHL Show).

On Tuesday, Berkshire put out a video diminishing Hyman’s accomplishment because of his parents’ wealth and their moves to buy the junior teams he played for, many of the other teams in that (already controversial) league, and even a scouting service.

In media, we have a responsibility to tell stories, but too often they’re just not honest. The narrative around Zach Hyman’s first 50-goal season for example, erases the real reason it was possible. It wasn’t just hard work. Follow me on tiktok and instagram, for more. pic.twitter.com/LrAxmRiB03 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 26, 2024

That drew a remarkable roasting, including from former NHL player and current Barstool Sports Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Ryan Whitney, and former NHL player (and controversial figure in his own right) Matthew Barnaby:

This guy is bang on. I promise everyone I will never forget the reason Zach Hyman scored 50 goals at 31 years old is because he comes from a wealthy family. https://t.co/UHT1e29Gto — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) March 26, 2024

I’ve never seen hockey twitter all agree on one thing until today when that doofus made a video about Zach Hyman scoring 50 goals because he got a Range Rover for his 16th birthday — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) March 27, 2024

But many others went in on Berkshire, too:

The commentary and vitriol directed at #Oilers Zach Hyman after achieving an incredible 50-goal milestone is nothing short of disgraceful. Hate to give it more oxygen, but this take is hot garbage and a lame attack on hockey media who show up to the rink every day. https://t.co/RjKiyv18oa pic.twitter.com/IMfnqZlG8p — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 26, 2024

Let me tell you something Andrew. You can’t buy your way to the NHL. You definitely can’t buy your way to having the career Hyman has had which includes scoring 50. Pretty ridiculous thing to say — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) March 26, 2024

According to @AndrewBerkshire theory if Bronson ever makes it anywhere it’s because of his privilege! Not the fact that he was up at 5am to try to improve his game. What a moronic take! #LetsGoOilers #ZachHyman #NHL https://t.co/lYIvsGA88j pic.twitter.com/nl2bIUPPHY — Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) March 27, 2024

I have many opinions on this video that was posted by @AndrewBerkshire.

Hyman might have gotten special treatment when he was younger but he still needed to prove himself. Scoring 50- goals in a year is a huge accomplishment- no matter who you play with.

He did that Hyman is a hard worker but that was the only good thing in this video. I wonder why Andrew picked on Hyman just looking at his timeline and seeing previous tweets he has done. I know why but I will not speculate but I'll say that Artemi Panarin grabbed 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ point to — Casey Leigh (@Casey_LeighD) March 27, 2024

Comments like this expose the fact that Andrew has never actually had to work hard for a single thing in his entire life. Hard work will grant you anything you want, don't let a goof like Andrew Berkshire attempt to tell you otherwise. https://t.co/e53iv6Xrsq pic.twitter.com/S84unDF38t — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) March 27, 2024

The commentary even drew some allegations of Berkshire’s take being antisemitic:

Political disagreement is never an issue. Wanting an equitable solution in any and every region is a great thing. But to let your bigotry cloud your work and make what is, perhaps above all, an embarrassingly flawed and hyperbolic hockey argument is just pitiful. — Andrew Knoll (@AndrewKnollNHL) March 27, 2024

Turns out this guy doesn’t like Hyman because he is rich…..seems to have an issue with the fact that he is Jewish Makes sense why he didn’t Attack Matthews and Reinhart when they scored 50 Would like to think that this guy doesn’t get press credentials to @CanadiensMTL https://t.co/j524wXpHuj pic.twitter.com/WH7vReAznd — Andrew Brewer (@Abrew2014) March 26, 2024

For his part, Berkshire responded with a nine-minute video (but one that did not win over many critics):

Thanks to @standupmonkey I realized where I went wrong here. Clarification, no backtracking. I think this is a serious issue that needs to be on the forefront. https://t.co/0eYDk3h6NU pic.twitter.com/oHfHrPnaf4 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 27, 2024

Berkshire credits Terry McGurrin for helping him change his mind. Here are a couple of McGurrin’s tweets on the matter.

To be fair, Berkshire doesn’t say privilege makes you good at hockey, but rather that, if you are good, you have the means to pursue it. Whereas “work hard” will rarely make up the difference if you don’t have the means. — Terry McGurrin (@standupmonkey) March 27, 2024

There are a few overall things worth discussing here. One is that Berkshire chose an extremely poor specific example for his attempt to make a point about the costs of developmental hockey and the people who wind up excluded as a result. He could have tried to make that point around the Florida Panthers’ NHL Draft selection of him in 2010, or after he got an athletic scholarship to Michigan in 2011, or even after the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired his rights in a 2015 trade, and it would have had a much greater impact in those cases.

And yes, while some of Hyman’s current success is about playing with stars Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, that doesn’t make his contributions insignificant. His family wealth had nothing to do with him being chosen for that top-line role, and he’s certainly performing at a level far above replacement. It’s difficult to argue that his parents’ wealth had any notable impact on his career trajectory from Michigan to the NHL; it seems unlikely that that would be a factor at any level above where they owned teams.

Berkshire does have a point that hockey remains an expensive sport, especially when it comes to the travel teams often required to get players on the radar for NCAA or NHL teams. And he has a point that Hyman’s parents gave him advantages many did not have. A more equitable system might have produced a wider array of prospects competing for a Michigan scholarship, and perhaps Hyman would not have received it in that case. But it’s difficult to attribute anything from that point on to Hyman’s parents.

The entire conversation here may have already blown up beyond what it actually deserves. Berkshire had a reasonable point to make about barriers to high-level hockey access, something often discussed previously. But he chose a particularly poor example and came off as degrading significant accomplishments that a replacement player absolutely could not produce.

Berkshire took a lot of flak in response to that and some of that is fair. It is absurd to say that Hyman’s path from Michigan to the NHL saw a notable change because of who his parents were and how much money they had. But his role in lower-level hockey that got him on the radar for the NHL and the Wolverines absolutely did have a lot to do with parental wealth. (And it’s worth noting that parents’ plans to buy teams for their kids to star on have gone much worse when the kids don’t have the required level of talent.)

All in all, this take probably drew more attention than it deserved. There are many dumb things said about sports daily, and that’s particularly notable with the only-sometimes-acknowledged NHL. Berkshire does not work for any outlet that normally would draw major attention, so the backlash for him here really came from the heat of his take and from the prominent people who noticed it. But it is interesting to see this take and to see the backlash it spawned.

