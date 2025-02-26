Feb 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with his son Sergei (not pictured) after the Capitals game against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As Alexander Ovechkin closes in on the all-time goals record, the National Hockey League is trying to maximize the audience in games where that could potentially happen. To that end, the NHL has adjusted three of the Washington Capitals late-season games.

The games in question are the March 27 game against the Minnesota Wild, the April 12 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the April 17 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington detailed the changes on the team website.

March 27 Washington at Minnesota will also air on ESPN+ and HULU alongside Monumental Sports Network’s originally scheduled broadcast. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT, after being originally scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT. April 12 Washington at Columbus will air exclusively on ABC at 12:30 p.m. ET, after being originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Monumental Sports Network. April 17 Washington at Pittsburgh will also air on Monumental Sports Network alongside ESPN’s originally scheduled broadcast at 7 p.m. ET.

Including the Calgary game, the Capitals have 14 games remaining until the March 27 game against the Wild, 21 before the April 12 game against the Blue Jackets and 25 before the April 17 game against the Penguins, which is also Washington’s final regular season game.

Of course, it can be difficult to predict when Ovechkin will set the mark. Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames, Ovechkin had 882 goals, 12 short of Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.