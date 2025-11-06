Photo Credit: Monumental Sports Network

Alex Ovechkin was already the goal-scoring king, and now he’s taking his NHL record to mind-blowing levels.

Ovechkin scored the 900th goal of his NHL career during the Washington Capitals’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

The game was nationally televised by TNT Sports, and Kenny Albert had the play-by-play call.

NO. 900 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN! Kenny Albert with the call for TNT Sports. 🏒🚨🎙️ #NHL pic.twitter.com/z9GOLf7wQl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2025

Albert: “Ovechkin, SCOOOORE! No. 900! Alex Ovechkin, first player in National Hockey League history to reach that magic number!’

The Washington Capitals also had a local broadcast of the game, with play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin on the DC television call for Monumental Sports Network.

The Washington Capitals TV call of Alex Ovechkin scoring goal No. 900, with Joe Beninati on play-by-play for Monumental Sports Network. 🏒🚨🎙️ #NHL https://t.co/7OQVoEeH5t pic.twitter.com/9hNxpAIdbi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2025

Beninati: “Ovechkin turns, HE SCOOOORES! THE GREAT EIGHT IS THE ONE AND ONLY AT 900!… Alex Ovechkin applauding those who have cheered for him for 21 seasons. His chase of 900 concludes on a backhand strike.”

Laughlin: “That’s a goal-scorer’s goal, and he’s done it 900 times. It doesn’t get any better than that!”

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s longtime NHL goal scoring record on April 6 last season against the New York Islanders. Ironically, it was also Albert and Beninati on the call for TNT Sports and Monumental respectively. Now that he’s scored his 900th goal, the question will obviously turn to whether he is going to go for 1000 career NHL goals. At his current pace, that would take a few more seasons to do so when the sniper would be in his early 40s, but who in the world would say it isn’t possible at this point