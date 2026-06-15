Credit: AHL TV; FloHockey

A penalty ruling in the AHL’s Calder Cup Finals left Chicago Wolves color commentator Bill Gardner furious.

In the second period of Saturday’s Game 2 between the Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) and the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate), Chicago was called for a slashing penalty that resulted in a penalty shot for Toronto’s Alex Nylander.

Gardner sounded off about the official and the “disgusting” call.

The Chicago broadcast is going IN on the officiating after Alex Nylander was awarded a penalty shot & scored to tie Game 2 of the #CalderCup Finals. 🫢@InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/FhNH0a8gaL — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) June 14, 2026

“There’s a stick in the right side. It’s just a push of a hand!” Gardner said as the AHL TV broadcast on FloHockey showed a replay. “And that is a penalty shot? That referee should never referee another game in the playoffs! That is disgusting! What a terrible call! Yeah, it’s okay; call a minor. That’s a penalty shot? Come on!”

“That referee should never work another game in the Calder Cup Final,” Gardner, a former NHL player and a former color commentator for the Chicago Blackhawks, continued. “Unbelievable! It changed the whole game.”

Nylander went on to score on the penalty shot to tie the game 2-2.

Pretty soft slashing call on Alex Nylander’s break-in results in a penalty shot, and the Toronto forward scores on the resulting penalty shot to tie Game 2 at 2-2.@InsideAHLHockey pic.twitter.com/EB4qA5Hxam — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) June 14, 2026

“And that’s a penalty shot?” Gardner added. “I don’t agree with that at all. Wow! That is brutal! I was waiting for the hack… That is terrible refereeing again! How many times? He hardly touched him! My goodness!”

Toronto won 5-4 in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals.