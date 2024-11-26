Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat McAfee’s war of words with two current Indianapolis Colts players has seemingly reached its twilight.

Last week, on The Trenches Show with Zaire Franklin, the longtime Colts linebacker welcomed fellow linebacker E.J. Speed for a frank discussion about the media coverage surrounding the team and the NFL in general.

“How about the motherfuckers talking crazy on national television?” asked Franklin. “You are on national television, and you’re screaming about changes that need to be made. Just for the next week, you scream for the opposite change to be made. Do you understand this shit is written in pen? Do you understand if we did what you said the first time, you can’t just undo it and go do the opposite thing the next time? Do you understand if you fire a bunch of people, you can’t just hire them and then put this person… You can’t do that. Y’all on national television. What we say. Use your platform responsibly. Come on, gang. And pick a side. Whose team is y’all on?

“They’re not on the side of the fans because they’re manipulating and gaslighting them… You all saying a bunch of shit and picking up off a narrative that’s building instead of being the actual adult in the room and telling them the real and the real guidance, bro.”

It was a typical case of players calling out the media, and the conversation might have gone unnoticed — until the YouTube episode’s cover art featured a picture of McAfee.

That decision quickly grabbed the former Colts punter’s attention, prompting him to respond. He didn’t hold back, turning the criticism into a segment on his show and challenging the idea that he was the source of the team’s woes.

He did more than challenge that idea, as Awful Announcing’s Sean Keeley wrote that McAfee was “triggered” by the whole ordeal.

And on Monday, Franklin addressed the “feud.”

Zaire Franklin on his “feud” with Pat McAfee: pic.twitter.com/7ClUvfa1PI — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 25, 2024

“You know, I got a lot of respect for Pat,” the 28-year-old linebacker said. “I understand exactly who he is to our organization and our city, and quite frankly, I think maybe I didn’t handle it the right way going into it. Now, he said some things about me. So, you know, that is what it is, but it’s one band, one sound, man. We all a family. We all want the same thing.

“I think, at the end of the day, Pat wants what’s best for us; he wants to win; he wants something to cheer about; he wants something to go on the show and scream about in a good way. And that’s what I want for him. At the end of the day, me being in the locker room, me being the boots on the ground, I want to give our fans, I want to give our alumni something to be proud of and something to continue to cheer for.

“There is no back-and-forth; there is no feud, ’cause, at the end of the day, we want the same things.”

Now that there’s no feud, perhaps the two can squash the beef for good during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. With the battle lines erased—for now—both sides can return to what they can agree on: they each want the Colts to succeed.

