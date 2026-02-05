Credit: © Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / BengalsOnSI

Jay Morrison posted on social media Monday morning, Dec. 22, with news he never imagined sharing. He and his wife, Nicki, had watched the Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins 45-21 together on Sunday. It was the first time in 14 years they’d watched a game together. It would be her last.

“What should have been a routine medical procedure on Friday turned catastrophic,” Morrison wrote. “She has been on life support since, waiting on organ recipient matches, her final gift in a magnificently beautiful and selfless life. We will be saying our final goodbyes today and removing her from the machines. My heart is shattered, and my world is obliterated.”

Some unfortunate news to share: pic.twitter.com/BhWpOeC9vD — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 22, 2025

For those who wanted to pay respects, Morrison explained there wouldn’t be a funeral. He and Nicki had talked about it months earlier after his mother passed away. Instead, there would be a celebration of life once Morrison and his two children could compose themselves enough to plan a party worthy of Nicki, who Morrison described as “the most beautiful, caring, bad-ass rocker chick I’ve been proud to share a life with for 37 years.”

That afternoon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opened his press conference by addressing Morrison’s loss.

“I know Jay Morrison and his family are dealing with something tough right now,” Taylor said. “Jay, as you all know, is one of the greatest guys in this business. So thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. I hate that he’s got to go through that, but I know we’re all here for him. So I just wanted to make sure he knows that and his family knows that.”

Morrison’s daughter, Veda, publicly thanked Taylor for the comments, posting on Facebook that it was “very cool” of Taylor to send her dad a personal message that morning and “even more touching for him to make these comments publicly.”

What she didn’t know yet was what Taylor would do privately.

Taylor and Brian Callahan, the Bengals’ former offensive coordinator and, most recently, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, paid for the entire celebration of life. Morrison revealed the gesture during his speech at the event, explaining that he’d asked Taylor beforehand if he was comfortable with it being made public. Taylor said he was.

“This whole thing was paid for by two people,” Morrison told the hundreds of people gathered for the celebration. “I asked if he was OK with me sharing this publicly, and he said he was. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan picked up the bill for this entire event. He called me and told me not to worry about it. He called the front desk and gave them his credit card. And he’s the one who said do the open bar so the lines wouldn’t be too long when we first started.”

Below is the link to the video. It includes my biggest “thank you” of all for the incredible generosity of two men Bengals fans know well for picking up the entire cost of Nicki’s Celebration of Life. Just an amazing gesture. 4/5https://t.co/l03WuGsRKD — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) February 4, 2026

The celebration of life Taylor and Callahan paid for gave Morrison’s family space to honor Nicki’s memory without worrying about logistics or expenses during the worst moment of their lives.

“The event was beautiful and could not have gone any better,” Morrison told the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. “I wanted to publicly recognize Zac and Brian, but I wasn’t sure if they would be comfortable with it. Zac said he didn’t mind, so I mentioned them as part of my thank yous before my speech. When I informed everyone who had paid for everything, I could hear the reactions buzzing through the room and saw people tearing up. It was obvious everyone in attendance shared in my understanding and appreciation of what an incredibly thoughtful gesture it was.”

Morrison has covered the Bengals since 2013, working his way through the Dayton Daily News, Pro Football Network, The Athletic, and now Sports Illustrated. He was there for Marvin Lewis’s final years, Taylor’s brutal 6-25-1 start as head coach, and the 2021 turnaround that took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. He’s asked Taylor thousands of questions over the years, some easy, many difficult, all part of covering a team through winning seasons and losing ones.

But some of the questions can continue to wait, as Morrison remains on indefinite leave from Bengals coverage, taking the time he needs with his family to grieve and heal.