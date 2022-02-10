NFLBy Joe Lucia on

Sunday, February 13
SUPER BOWL LVI | SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES RAMS vs CINCINNATI BENGALS
NBC & Telemundo 6:30 p.m. ET

NBC SUPER BOWL LVI PRESENTATION

Game commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya, Katheryn Tappen

Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

  • Eleventh Super Bowl assignment for Michaels, tied for the most with Pat Summerall.

  • Fifth for both Collnsworth and Tafoya. First for Tappen and McAulay.

  • NBC will debut a new NFL graphics package and scorebug for Super Bowl LVI.

  • SAP: Edgar Lopez, Rene Giraldo (separate from Telemundo broadcast).

NBC Super Bowl Pregame Show

Main Set: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison

Santa Monica Pier: Maria Taylor & Chris Simms

Field: Jac Collinsworth & Rodney Harrison

Insiders: Mike Florio, Peter King; Steve Kornacki

Correspondents: Michael Holley, Michael Smith, Kit Hoover

Special Guests: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rutledge Wood

  • Tirico will host the pregame show and Lombardi presentation.

  • Taylor will present the Halftime performance and host post game coverage.

TELEMUNDO

Commentators: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Jorge Andres

Pregame Show: Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Karim Mendiburu, Rolando Cantu; Andres Cantor

  • Telemundo will present the first over the air Spanish language Super Bowl broadcast.

TELEMUNDO SUPER BOWL SUNDAY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Fiesta del Super Bowl, En Casa con Telemundo, 2 p.m.

Telemundo Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals 6 p.m.; Kickoff 6:40 p.m.

Telemundo Super Bowl Extra – Postgame Show, 10:45 p.m.

LIVE STREAM

Apps/websites: NBC Sports; Peacock; NFL; Telemundo Deportes; Yahoo

NBC SUPER BOWL SUNDAY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

NFL Films: Road to the Super Bowl, Noon

Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals, 6 p.m; Kickoff 6:40 p.m.

  • Football/Hollywood-themed opening featuring Halle Berry

  • National Anthem performed by Mickey Guyton

  • America The Beautiful performed by Jhene Aiko

  • Lift Every Voice & Sing will be performed by Mary Mary with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)

  • Halftime Show performed by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, & Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl Post-game Show, 10:15 p.m (time approximate)

  • Lombardi Trophy presentation

  • Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing follows Super Bowl coverage

NBC SUPER BOWL LVI PREGAME, INTERVIEWS, & FEATURES

TBA

SUPER BOWL LVI RADIO BROADCASTS

WESTWOOD ONE RADIO

Sirius Ch.88; SiriusXM app Ch.88

Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

Sideline reporters: Mike Golic, Laura Okmin

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

Pregame: Scott Graham, Willie McGinest, Terrell Davis, Ian Rappaport, Mike Golic, Kurt Warner

  • National radio broadcast

WESTWOOD ONE RADIO SCHEDULE

Super Bowl Preview, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Insider, 3 p.m.

Super Sunday Pregame Show, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl LVI, 5 p.m.

ENTRAVISION RADIO

Sirius Ch.138; SiriusXM app Ch.964

Ricardo Celis, Tony Nunez

  • National Spanish radio broadcast

  • Pregame show on Facebook

RAMS HOME RADIO

Sirius Ch.82; SiriusXM app Ch.818

English: J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D’Marco Farr

Spanish: Troy Santiago, Ricardo Lopez

BENGALS HOME RADIO

Sirius Ch.85; SiriusXM app Ch.806

English: Dan Hoard, Dave Lapham

SUPER BOWL LVI INTERNATIONAL TV BROADCASTS

ESPN INTERNATIONAL FEED

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters

  • Available in Australia & New Zealand

NFL FILMS WORLD FEED

Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

  • Available in select countries

CABLE NETWORK BROADCAST SCHEDULES

NFL NETWORK (From Los Angeles)

  • NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.

  • Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, 5:30 p.m.

  • Super Bowl LVI Game Center, 6:30 p.m. (with Westwood One audio)

  • NFL GameDay Final, 10 p.m.*

  • Super Bowl LVI encore, 3 a.m. (Feb 14)

ESPN (From Los Angeles)

  • SportsCenter, 8 a.m.

  • Postseason NFL Countdown, 10 a.m.

  • NFL Countdown, 10:30 p.m.*

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, 11:30 p.m.

*All post-game coverage begins after NBC broadcast concludes

