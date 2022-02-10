Sunday, February 13
SUPER BOWL LVI | SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES RAMS vs CINCINNATI BENGALS
NBC & Telemundo 6:30 p.m. ET
NBC SUPER BOWL LVI PRESENTATION
Game commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth
Sideline reporters: Michele Tafoya, Katheryn Tappen
Rules analyst: Terry McAulay
-
Eleventh Super Bowl assignment for Michaels, tied for the most with Pat Summerall.
-
Fifth for both Collnsworth and Tafoya. First for Tappen and McAulay.
-
NBC will debut a new NFL graphics package and scorebug for Super Bowl LVI.
-
SAP: Edgar Lopez, Rene Giraldo (separate from Telemundo broadcast).
NBC Super Bowl Pregame Show
Main Set: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison
Santa Monica Pier: Maria Taylor & Chris Simms
Field: Jac Collinsworth & Rodney Harrison
Insiders: Mike Florio, Peter King; Steve Kornacki
Correspondents: Michael Holley, Michael Smith, Kit Hoover
Special Guests: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rutledge Wood
-
Tirico will host the pregame show and Lombardi presentation.
-
Taylor will present the Halftime performance and host post game coverage.
TELEMUNDO
Commentators: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez, Jorge Andres
Pregame Show: Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Karim Mendiburu, Rolando Cantu; Andres Cantor
-
Telemundo will present the first over the air Spanish language Super Bowl broadcast.
TELEMUNDO SUPER BOWL SUNDAY BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Fiesta del Super Bowl, En Casa con Telemundo, 2 p.m.
Telemundo Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, 5 p.m.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals 6 p.m.; Kickoff 6:40 p.m.
Telemundo Super Bowl Extra – Postgame Show, 10:45 p.m.
LIVE STREAM
Apps/websites: NBC Sports; Peacock; NFL; Telemundo Deportes; Yahoo
NBC SUPER BOWL SUNDAY BROADCAST SCHEDULE
NFL Films: Road to the Super Bowl, Noon
Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show, 1 p.m.
Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals, 6 p.m; Kickoff 6:40 p.m.
-
Football/Hollywood-themed opening featuring Halle Berry
-
National Anthem performed by Mickey Guyton
-
America The Beautiful performed by Jhene Aiko
-
Lift Every Voice & Sing will be performed by Mary Mary with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)
-
Halftime Show performed by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, & Kendrick Lamar
Super Bowl Post-game Show, 10:15 p.m (time approximate)
-
Lombardi Trophy presentation
-
Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing follows Super Bowl coverage
NBC SUPER BOWL LVI PREGAME, INTERVIEWS, & FEATURES
TBA
SUPER BOWL LVI RADIO BROADCASTS
WESTWOOD ONE RADIO
Sirius Ch.88; SiriusXM app Ch.88
Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
Sideline reporters: Mike Golic, Laura Okmin
Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
Pregame: Scott Graham, Willie McGinest, Terrell Davis, Ian Rappaport, Mike Golic, Kurt Warner
-
National radio broadcast
WESTWOOD ONE RADIO SCHEDULE
Super Bowl Preview, 2 p.m.
Super Bowl Insider, 3 p.m.
Super Sunday Pregame Show, 4 p.m.
Super Bowl LVI, 5 p.m.
ENTRAVISION RADIO
Sirius Ch.138; SiriusXM app Ch.964
Ricardo Celis, Tony Nunez
-
National Spanish radio broadcast
-
Pregame show on Facebook
RAMS HOME RADIO
Sirius Ch.82; SiriusXM app Ch.818
English: J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D’Marco Farr
Spanish: Troy Santiago, Ricardo Lopez
BENGALS HOME RADIO
Sirius Ch.85; SiriusXM app Ch.806
English: Dan Hoard, Dave Lapham
SUPER BOWL LVI INTERNATIONAL TV BROADCASTS
ESPN INTERNATIONAL FEED
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, & Lisa Salters
-
Available in Australia & New Zealand
NFL FILMS WORLD FEED
Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis
-
Available in select countries
CABLE NETWORK BROADCAST SCHEDULES
NFL NETWORK (From Los Angeles)
-
NFL GameDay Morning, 9 a.m.
-
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, 5:30 p.m.
-
Super Bowl LVI Game Center, 6:30 p.m. (with Westwood One audio)
-
NFL GameDay Final, 10 p.m.*
-
Super Bowl LVI encore, 3 a.m. (Feb 14)
ESPN (From Los Angeles)
-
SportsCenter, 8 a.m.
-
Postseason NFL Countdown, 10 a.m.
-
NFL Countdown, 10:30 p.m.*
-
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, 11:30 p.m.
*All post-game coverage begins after NBC broadcast concludes
Thanks to Sammy for putting this primer together!